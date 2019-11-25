Window issue prompts recall for nearly 3,000 Western Star trucks

November 25, 2019

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Western Star trucks for a window issue, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

More specifically, Daimler is recalling nearly 3,000 Western Star 4900 and 5700 trucks model years 2016 through 2020.

According to NHTSA, the recall affects trucks equipped with sleeper cab vent windows.

Due to improper adhesive, the vent window may detach from the vehicle. If detached while the vehicle is in motion, it can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Daimler Trucks will notify owners of affected Western Star trucks. Dealers will replace the vent windows for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on Jan. 2.

For questions, call Daimler Trucks North America customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-836. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 19V-792.

Related News

Nikola 1 grille

Equipment

Nikola teases ‘breakthrough’ battery to be unveiled next fall

Nikola Corp. says the prototype battery it will unveil next fall will store four times the energy of lithium-ion batteries and cost half as much

By Land Line Staff | November 21

Western Star recall

Equipment

Newer Western Star trucks recalled for steering shaft issue

Daimler Trucks is recalling certain Western Star trucks for a steering issue, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

By Land Line Staff | November 20

Volvo recall

Equipment

Volvo to recall a few thousand new trucks over steering issue

If you have a newer Volvo VNL or VNR truck experiencing steering issues, it may be part of a recall officially announced by NHTSA on Nov. 13.

By Land Line Staff | November 15

Haldex building

Equipment

Haldex to close Missouri brake plant as it shifts production to Mexico

Swedish brake manufacturer Haldex announces it will close its Blue Springs, Mo., plant and move production to Mexico.

By Land Line Staff | October 18