Window issue prompts recall for nearly 3,000 Western Star trucks

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Western Star trucks for a window issue, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents.

More specifically, Daimler is recalling nearly 3,000 Western Star 4900 and 5700 trucks model years 2016 through 2020.

According to NHTSA, the recall affects trucks equipped with sleeper cab vent windows.

Due to improper adhesive, the vent window may detach from the vehicle. If detached while the vehicle is in motion, it can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Daimler Trucks will notify owners of affected Western Star trucks. Dealers will replace the vent windows for free. Recalls are scheduled to begin on Jan. 2.

For questions, call Daimler Trucks North America customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-836. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 19V-792.