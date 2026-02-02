Will motor carrier bill provide due process?

A bill in the House aims to give truck drivers and motor carriers a way to challenge inaccurate data on their records.

Reps. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., and Sharice Davids, D-Kan., reintroduced the bipartisan Motor Carrier Safety Screening Modernization Act on Jan. 29.

According to proponents, HR7261 would improve motor carrier safety by expanding access to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s voluntary safety data screening program for current and prospective drivers.

“The men and women who keep our supply chain efficient play a critical role in feeding, fueling, and clothing the world,” Rep. Mann said in a news release. “This common-sense legislation makes our roadways safer, gives trucking companies the tools they need to strengthen driver training and safety programs, and improves the efficiency of our supply chain. By cutting unnecessary red tape and ensuring accuracy in driver safety records, we can better support both our nation’s truckers and the businesses that rely on them every day.”

Some of the bill’s provisions include:

Expanding access to FMCSA’s Pre-Employment Screening Program, allowing motor carriers to review safety records for both prospective and current drivers

Enhancing driver training and safety programs by enabling carriers to identify safety issues earlier and provide ongoing professional development

Protecting driver privacy and rights by maintaining the voluntary nature of the PSP, requiring driver consent for record access, and preserving protections under the Fair Credit Reporting Act

Promoting fairness and accountability by ensuring data challenges are adjudicated by someone other than the original issuing officer, improving due process and confidence in safety data accuracy

As of Feb. 2, the bill had three co-sponsors.

The Motor Carrier Safety Screening Modernization Act was also introduced in the previous legislative session.

Truckers have long pushed for an impartial review process when a driver challenges what he or she believes to be an incorrectly issued citation or violation. LL