Will HOS pilot programs lead to better working conditions for truckers?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration describes hours of service as a “high-priority topic.”

Although truckers’ hours of service have been regulated for years and electronic logging devices were mandated to track those hours, many truck drivers believe the “stringent” and “inflexible” approach has been detrimental to safety.

That’s why FMCSA is exploring a pair of pilot programs aimed at determining if giving truck drivers more control over their schedules can maintain or improve safety, while also improving the working conditions for those drivers.

This week, the agency published notices about a pilot program that will allow drivers to “pause” their clock and another that will provide drivers with alternative split-sleeper options.

FMCSA has previously said that both pilot programs are expected to launch in 2027. Each pilot program is expected to include 256 drivers, for a total of 512 participants. Truckers will participate for 16 weeks.

Pausing the clock

The Split Duty Period Pilot Program will evaluate whether drivers can safely pause their 14-hour driving window for up to three hours each day when they spend qualifying time in a non-driving status.

Qualifying time may include off-duty time, sleeper berth time or on-duty time spent at a pickup or delivery location. Throughout the pilot, FMCSA will monitor shippers to ensure the increased flexibility does not lead to increased detention and exploitation of drivers.

“This study will assess the safety and performance impacts of additional flexibility for CMV drivers to pause their 14-hour driving window,” FMCSA wrote in the notice. “Specifically, the study will collect multiple sources of data to examine driver fatigue and driving performance while operating under current HOS regulations and while operating under split-duty period exemptions.”

Eligibility to participate will be based on carrier and driver safety records. Complete eligibility criteria can be found here.

Sleeper berth options

The Flexible Sleeper Berth Pilot Program will evaluate alternative split sleeper options that allow drivers greater flexibility in matching their off-duty time to real-world conditions, work schedules and their needs for rest. Under the pilot, participating drivers will be permitted to split that time into two periods in any combination, provided the two periods total at least 10 hours and one period includes at least five consecutive hours in the sleeper berth.

“This research study will collect data on commercial motor vehicle drivers to examine whether more-flexible sleeper berth options improve the working conditions and quality of life of America’s truck drivers and result in an equivalent or greater level of safety relative to operations under the current regulations,” FMCSA wrote.

Again, eligibility to participate will be based on carrier and driver safety records. Complete eligibility criteria can be found here. LL