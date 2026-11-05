Will higher taxes get truckers out of traffic jams?

For truckers, bad roads are more than an inconvenience. Every pothole, traffic jam and poorly designed intersection can waste time and diesel. And don’t forget those scheduled pickups and deliveries.

Voters in two Western states have now decided how much more money they are willing to put toward transportation. But truckers have a bigger question: Will that money make it easier to get the job done, or will they just pay more while sitting in traffic?

California puts transportation taxes to the test

California voters faced major transportation tax questions in several areas of the state.

Two measures in some of the state’s most congested counties could have raised about $1.2 billion a year for transportation.

Fresno County voters reject Measure S

Fresno County voters decided whether to extend a tax that helps pay for transportation projects.

Measure S would have replaced the county’s half-cent transportation sales tax. The tax has been in place since 1986. It is set to expire in June.

The measure was expected to raise about $7 billion over 30 years. About two-thirds would have gone toward road repairs. Transit would have received 25%.

Supporters said keeping the tax money dedicated to transportation was key to maintaining roads and transit.

Fresno County already adds a 1.975% sales tax on top of California’s 6% state sales tax.

But voters rejected Measure S.

One major complaint for truckers and other drivers was a provision that would have blocked new lanes for truck and car traffic. More tax money was on the table, but so was a limit on road expansion.

Bay Area voters approve regional transit taxes

Voters across five counties in the San Francisco Bay Area also weighed in on a major transportation tax.

The regional measure is expected to raise about $980 million a year for 14 years.

The tax rate varies by county. San Francisco voters approved a 1% sales tax. Voters in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties approved a half-cent sales tax.

The money will help fund Bay Area Rapid Transit, San Francisco Muni, AC Transit, Caltrain and some other public transit systems.

BART will receive the largest share at $310 million a year. Santa Clara VTA will get another $245 million for projects that include paving roads served by regular bus routes.

Supporters said transit agencies need the money to deal with long-term financial problems. Without it, they warned, agencies could be forced to cut service.

Opponents argued that sales taxes hit low- and middle-income residents harder. Others questioned whether transit agencies should get more money without stronger oversight and accountability.

For truckers, transit funding is not just about buses and trains. It is also about what happens on the roads they share with commuters. If better transit gets more people out of cars, truckers could spend less time crawling through traffic. But if congestion stays the same, drivers may see little benefit from the added tax.

The new taxes take effect in April.

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Seattle voters approve higher transit tax

Seattle voters approved a 10-year extension of a city transit sales tax.

Proposition 1 allows the city to raise its sales tax for transit from 0.15% to 0.30%.

The current tax expires March 31, 2027. The higher rate is expected to bring in about $138 million a year.

It begins April 1.

Opponents said the increase would push Seattle’s sales tax rate to 10.7%. They said that is among the highest of any major U.S. city. They also argued that city leaders should prove they can manage existing tax money before asking residents to pay more.

Supporters said Seattle needs reliable transit and that better service could help reduce traffic.

That could matter for truckers. Less congestion means fewer hours stuck in traffic and more time getting freight where it needs to go.

Truckers and other drivers will help pay for these transportation plans through higher taxes. The real test comes next: Do the investments fix rough roads, ease bottlenecks and make freight deliveries more reliable? If drivers are paying more, they should see a difference where it matters most – on the road. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.