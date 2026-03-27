Wildlife crossing project ramps up in Wyoming

Work on a wildlife crossing in Wyoming is expected to impact 30 miles of U.S. Highway 189.

The Kemmerer South wildlife crossings project, funded by a $24.3 million federal grant and $8.8 million in partner contributions, includes seven underpasses, one overpass and fencing along both sides of this 30-mile stretch of Wyoming highway.

“The contractor is working hard, fine-tuning the schedule and keeping things on track for the project,” Wyoming Department of Transportation Resident Engineer Jennifer Hoffman said. “If things go well, our goal is to have all eight structures constructed in 2026, weather and schedule permitting.”

Late last year, 20 miles of posts for the deer fence were installed and dirt work for detours around underpass structures was completed.

Beginning in April, traffic will be detoured onto a gravel surface around the work area. Work zones are expected to be active all summer.

WYDOT said motorists should expect delays.

According to the Wyoming DOT, the project is scheduled to be completed in October 2027.

Wildlife overpass projects in other states

The Colorado Department of Transportation completed the world’s largest wildlife overpass in December 2025.

Built for elk, mule deer and pronghorn, the structure over Interstate 25 near the Greenland Interchange spans six lanes and connects 39,000 acres of wildlife habitat.

Colorado DOT said the overpass is critical and is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes along this stretch of I-25 by 90%.

Prior to the construction of the wildlife overpass, there was an average of one wildlife-vehicle crash each day in this area, state transportation officials said.

This construction, part of the larger I-25 South Gap project, was funded through a federal grant and multi-agency partnership. LL

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