Wildfires trigger regulatory relief for truck drivers

Wildfires have burned more than 800,000 acres in Nebraska and resulted in at least one fatality as of Wednesday, March 18.

The largest of the four active wildfires, the Morrill Fire, has burned approximately 642,000 acres across five western Nebraska counties.

A situation report on March 18 said containment was steadily progressing, but a red flag warning and forecasted winds remained concerns.

Damage to ranchland has severely impacted livestock feed and supplies across the state.

“Nebraska’s producers are facing a real need right now, and we have the responsibility to stand with our farmers and ranchers,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said in a statement. “The faster we get feed and supplies where they’re needed, the more we can do to support our livestock industry.”

Through March 30, an emergency order granting regulatory relief for certain commercial motor vehicles is in effect.

Latest fire maps and stats from the four active fires in Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/8TwOppBOkI — KNEB News (@KNEBNews) March 17, 2026

Hours-of-service and over-dimension restrictions are temporarily suspended for carriers providing direct assistance to areas affected by wildfires.

Load width limits are limited to a load that does not exceed 12 feet in width. Load height restrictions remain at 14 feet, 6 inches.

Maximum load weights may be increased by up to 15% over axle group limits.

Motor carriers operating under the over-dimension waiver must obtain the required over-dimension or overweight permits from the Nebraska Department of Transportation before operating.

Fees for these permits, which can be obtained online, are also temporarily waived.

Any commercial vehicle operating under this emergency must carry an electronic copy of the order.

This executive order does not trigger state laws prohibiting transportation network company dynamic pricing. LL

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