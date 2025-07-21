Wildfires threaten several Oregon counties

Wildfires remain an imminent threat for parts of Oregon.

The Crum Fire near Madras, Ore., is currently the largest active wildfire in the country.

An emergency has been declared, and the state Department of Transportation is waiving certain requirements through July 30.

Oregon wildfires had destroyed more than 105,000 acres as of Friday morning, July 18.

Evacuations have been ordered in Jefferson and Wasco counties. A red flag warning and air quality advisories are also in place. Additionally, the Oregon Department of Transportation said several roads remain closed due to wildfires.

Gov. Tina Kotek said in a news release, “All Oregonians should follow local instructions and evacuation levels issued by emergency officials, subscribe to emergency alerts on ORAlert.gov, have an evacuation plan, prepare a go-kit and stay aware of changing conditions.”

Bordering states are also dealing with wildfires, and ongoing dry conditions are expected throughout the region.

The fire is 77,163 acres. Evacuations remain in place.



The hours-of-service waiver for commercial vehicles responding to wildfires applies to intrastate as well as interstate commerce on interstate, state and local county roads in Oregon.

Motor carriers and drivers with an out-of-service order in effect are not allowed to take advantage of this relief until that order is rescinded.

Those operating under this waiver must comply with all size and weight regulations. Vehicles responding to wildfires are still required to enter open scale facilities when the posted sign reads, “All Trucks Over 20,000# GVWR Next Right.” Vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds gross weight or greater must enter a scale without this posted sign unless they’re operating with red warning lights and/or a siren.

Drivers should inform enforcement personnel they are responding to the wildfire emergency if stopped.

“The vehicle may be allowed to proceed and obtain required permits and/or credentials as soon as possible afterwards,” the emergency said. LL

