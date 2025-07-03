Wildfires still a concern across Canada

Wildfires remain a threat in several Canadian provinces. Evacuation orders and emergency declarations are still in effect.

Natural Resources Canada said millions of acres have burned year-to-date in its latest situation report.

That report listed wildfires in Manitoba (Bird River Fire) and Alberta (Red Earth East Complex) as priority fires.

To aid relief efforts, hours-of-service requirements for extra-provincial motor carriers and drivers transporting essential supplies, equipment and people are waived through July 31.

Evacuations and emergencies due to wildfires in Canada have been in place since early June.

The waiver applies in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

Those operating under the emergency order must notify the provincial hours-of-service director and maintain driver records and duty status.

Ill or fatigued drivers should not be allowed to operate a commercial vehicle. Any drivers who inform a motor carrier they need rest must be permitted to take at least 10 consecutive hours off duty before returning to service.

Make sure that the members of your household are prepared, should a wildfire occur or should your area be impacted by wildfire smoke.

DriveBC reported highway closures due to wildfires on Wednesday, July 2.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center said the current national preparedness level is five – the highest possible.

This classification means:

Full commitment of national resources

Extreme demand for interagency resources

Limited availability of national resources; international resources are being mobilized

High to extreme potential for additional wildfires, with this condition expected to continue

The agency also reported 11 new wildfires on Wednesday, July 2, bringing the total active wildfires to more than 2,600 across Canada. LL

