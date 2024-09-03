Wildfires lead to agricultural emergency order in Wyoming

September 3, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

An emergency order is in effect through Sept. 13 due to wildfires in Wyoming.

Under this order, certain requirements are waived pertaining to operating time as well as the transportation of oversize and overweight loads of livestock feed and livestock.

Wildfires have burned over 100,000 acres in Wyoming, while low humidity and high temperatures have also factored in, according to the order.

“Hazardous conditions created a shortage of livestock feed in Wyoming, including depleted pasture grass and natural feed supplies in many parts of the state resulting in inadequate livestock forage,” the Wyoming order said. “Easing restrictions to transport loads of livestock feed and livestock is necessary to provide assistance to fire-stricken areas.”

Livestock feed and livestock transportation and delivery companies operating under Wyoming’s wildfire emergency order shall not require or allow any fatigued driver to operate any vehicle. A driver who informs a carrier they need rest should be given adequate rest before being required to return to service.

Wildfires across the West

Oregon and Washington also have wildfires emergency declarations in place through much of September.

The declaration in Oregon was first issued in July. According to the latest weekly information from the Oregon Department of Forestry, there have been 1,650 wildfires statewide year to date.

In Washington, nearly 290,000 acres have burned across the state this year with six large wildfires currently active.

