Wildfires have burned over 200,000 acres in Oregon

Wildfires have destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon in 2025, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry’s most recent situation report.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service report a risk for additional wildfires. Red flag warnings as well as extreme heat warnings and advisories are in effect. Air quality also remains a concern.

There are several weather advisories in Oregon this week, increasing the wildfire risk. The best way you can support your local firefighters is by preventing the next human-caused wildfire. Learn more at https://t.co/ubaQlhebmf and https://t.co/I05HMl54xa. pic.twitter.com/gKbc1TTwmO — Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) August 26, 2025

In support of relief efforts, Oregon declared a state of emergency in mid-July, granting relief for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance. That order was extended on July 29 and again earlier this week.

This emergency declaration will now remain in effect through Sept. 30.

Trip origin is not a disqualifier of relief granted by the declaration as long as the carrier or driver is providing direct assistance.

Transportation related to the long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure after the initial threat to life and property has passed or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added, are not covered by this order.

Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo or provide services that are not in support of emergency relief efforts.

Motor carriers or drivers subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible to operate under this emergency until that order has been rescinded in writing by the issuing jurisdiction.

Before a driver transporting property returns to normal operations, a 10-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts, or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations, equals or exceeds 14 hours. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Oregon.