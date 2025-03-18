Wildfires, fuel, bird flu lead to emergency orders

The latest emergency declarations issued in Oklahoma, Mississippi and Iowa are the result of wildfires, severe weather and ongoing cases of bird flu.

Oklahoma emergency management said more than 400 homes have been damaged statewide. A red flag warning remained in effect as of Tuesday, March 18 for much of Oklahoma due to gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.

Critical to extreme fire weather conditions are expected again today especially in western OK and western north TX. Please take steps to prevent fire starts and pay attention to evacuations, etc. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/vOwF8uhj4r — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) March 18, 2025

To expedite all efforts of relief, the state of Oklahoma is suspending size and weight permits as well as the cost and fees of overweight permits required for carriers whose sole purpose is the transportation of materials and supplies used for emergency relief and power restoration.

Certain licensing and registration requirements have also been suspended by the Oklahoma order in effect through April 13.

Mississippi was among the states affected by a recent tornado outbreak that resulted in at least 40 fatalities, according to ABC News.

MEMA continues to work with our counties after the devastating storms yesterday. Here is a look at some of the damage we are seeing in Walthall County. If anyone needs shelter, there are three locations open: Grenada County – Grenada City Auditorium: 17 N Main St, Grenada, MS… pic.twitter.com/G3YzE2iMAT — msema (@MSEMA) March 16, 2025

Under an emergency order signed on Saturday, March 15, hours-of-service requirements are suspended for drivers operating in direct assistance to the affected area. This includes but is not limited to the restoration of essential services as well as the transportation of fuel, propane and other essential products.

The waiver will terminate at the conclusion of the motor carrier’s or driver’s direct assistance, 14 days from the initial declaration or the issuance of a proclamation terminating the emergency.

Bird flu cases remain an issue in Iowa and across other regions of the country.

Two bird flu emergency orders are still in effect, including one in Buena Vista County through April 13.

Provisions pertaining to hours of service for commercial drivers are suspended by this order subject to the conditions underlined in the declaration. Size and weight requirements are also waived.

Additionally, FMCSA extended its regional bird flu emergency on March 7. That relief for commercial motor vehicles remains effective through April 10. LL

