Wildfires force evacuations in three Canadian provinces
Wildfires have forced more than 25,000 Canadians from their homes, largely in the provinces of Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Firefighters from across Canada, as well as several U.S. states, have been asked to battle wildfires that have burned more than 2 million acres (1,078,697 hectares).
“On behalf of Saskatchewan, thank you to every province, territory and state who are sending firefighters, aircraft and emergency crews to help protect our communities,” Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said via social media.
Hours-of-service relief
Commercial vehicle drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts in response to wildfires in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia are granted an hours-of-service exemption through June 30.
The waiver is in place to support efforts by extra-provincial motor carrier undertakings and their drivers to transport essential supplies, equipment and the transportation of people, according to the emergency declaration.
While operating under this exemption, drivers for an extra-provincial motor carrier must:
- Enter legibly the information related to their record-of-duty status, in a complete and accurate manner using the grid in the form or an electronic logging device
- Ensure that there is a mention in the record-of-duty status that states that the driver is driving under an exemption
- Carry a copy of the exemption in the commercial vehicle and make the documents available for inspection by an inspector upon request
- Not drive if their faculties are impaired by fatigue to the point where it is unsafe to drive
- Take a minimum of eight consecutive hours of off-duty time after the delivery of essential cargo or passengers
- Request off-duty time from the extra-provincial motor carrier undertaking, when the driver feels the need for immediate rest
- Understand that they may be the subject of a declaration of out-of-service if the driver operates a commercial vehicle while his or her ability or alertness is so impaired or so likely to become impaired through fatigue as to make it unsafe to begin or continue to operate the commercial vehicle LL