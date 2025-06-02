Wildfires force evacuations in three Canadian provinces

Wildfires have forced more than 25,000 Canadians from their homes, largely in the provinces of Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Firefighters from across Canada, as well as several U.S. states, have been asked to battle wildfires that have burned more than 2 million acres (1,078,697 hectares).

“On behalf of Saskatchewan, thank you to every province, territory and state who are sending firefighters, aircraft and emergency crews to help protect our communities,” Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said via social media.

With many provinces experiencing #wildfires and #WildfireSmoke it’s important to stay informed on the progression of events in your region: https://t.co/uw6pDdj1mN pic.twitter.com/G8qZJX9o34 — Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) June 1, 2025

Hours-of-service relief

Commercial vehicle drivers providing direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts in response to wildfires in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia are granted an hours-of-service exemption through June 30.

The waiver is in place to support efforts by extra-provincial motor carrier undertakings and their drivers to transport essential supplies, equipment and the transportation of people, according to the emergency declaration.

While operating under this exemption, drivers for an extra-provincial motor carrier must: