Wildfires emergency order in Oregon extended

August 26, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

An Oregon emergency declared in late July due to active and growing wildfires has been extended through Sept. 25.

On Aug. 23, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported 13 active large wildfires and more than 1,500,000 acres burned year to date statewide. Oregon DOT said at least one state highway remains closed due to wildfires as of Aug. 26.

Nationwide traffic alerts can be found on this Land Line resources page.

The wildfire emergency order extension provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts.

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the wildfire emergency in Oregon are granted emergency relief from the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles and maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads. Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo, passengers or provide services that are not in support of emergency relief efforts

Motor carriers or drivers subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for this relief until the order has been rescinded in writing.

Information and resources for those affected by wildfires in Oregon is available on the state’s department of emergency management website. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Oregon news.

Related News

Oregon

Podcast: 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Can’t make it to the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Texas this weekend? Don’t worry. We’ll take you there in this preview of the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

By Scott Thompson | May 30

women truck drivers

News

EEOC seeks women truck drivers for listening session addressing discrimination

Women truck drivers have an opportunity to tell their stories to the federal government to help prevent and fix discrimination in trucking.

By Tyson Fisher | August 26

Broker transparency

News

Broker transparency proposal on its way?

FMCSA is scheduled to issue a proposal on broker transparency in October. OOIDA petitioned the agency to do so in 2020.

By Mark Schremmer | August 26

Advanced Clean Trucks

News

Trucking association urges Washington state to abandon Advanced Clean Trucks rule

The Washington Trucking Association is telling Gov. Inslee the state is not equipped to deal with Advanced Clean Trucks rules.

By Tyson Fisher | August 26