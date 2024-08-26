Wildfires emergency order in Oregon extended

An Oregon emergency declared in late July due to active and growing wildfires has been extended through Sept. 25.

On Aug. 23, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported 13 active large wildfires and more than 1,500,000 acres burned year to date statewide. Oregon DOT said at least one state highway remains closed due to wildfires as of Aug. 26.

ODF’s Situation Report is to help create a snapshot of large fire information, weather and prevention information. To read the full report, visit https://t.co/RKGlPnMe4W. This report will return to weekly on Monday. pic.twitter.com/DerO9wwrRQ — Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) August 23, 2024

Nationwide traffic alerts can be found on this Land Line resources page.

The wildfire emergency order extension provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts.

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the wildfire emergency in Oregon are granted emergency relief from the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles and maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, including mixed loads. Direct assistance terminates when a driver or commercial motor vehicle is used in interstate commerce to transport cargo, passengers or provide services that are not in support of emergency relief efforts

Motor carriers or drivers subject to an out-of-service order are not eligible for this relief until the order has been rescinded in writing.

Information and resources for those affected by wildfires in Oregon is available on the state’s department of emergency management website. LL

Are you #WildfireReady?

☑️ Sign up for emergency alerts: https://t.co/JyTES9sW2c

☑️ Have an evacuation plan: https://t.co/9oRpGjF9G7

☑️ Prepare an emergency kit: https://t.co/BOGXk6SJ1m

☑️ Learn more ways to stay safe at https://t.co/Wj6qhUZRz2 pic.twitter.com/J44LWCADR8 — OregonOEM (@OregonOEM) July 12, 2024

Read more Land Line coverage of Oregon news.