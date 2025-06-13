Wildfires close highways, force evacuations

Wildfires in Oregon, between the Hood River and The Dalles, had led to the indefinite closure of highways and evacuations for thousands of residents as of Thursday, June 12.

Oregon Wildfire Response and Recovery said the Rowena Fire had burned over 3,000 acres since it began on Wednesday, June 11.

The Oregon Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert advising of the following:

Periodic rolling slowdowns are happening on Interstate 84 to allow hazard tree removal and utility work. Expect delays to last about 20 minutes during rolling slowdowns.

A rolling slowdown is when an escort vehicle drives slowly across all lanes of a highway to temporarily slow down traffic. It’s used to create a safe gap ahead for road work, debris removal or emergency responders without stopping traffic completely.

U.S. 30 remains closed, and there is no timeline for reopening.

Wildfires are unpredictable. Highways may open or close with little notice. Do not travel to a closure point to wait for a road to open.

Plan ahead for an alternate route in case I-84 closes with short notice.

If you travel through the fire area, be aware that there is no safe place to stop or exit. High-speed traffic, limited visibility and distracted drivers make this dangerous for everyone.

“This early season conflagration should come as a reminder to Oregonians to be ready for wildfire,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a statement. “The predictions for this summer are extremely concerning. I am asking everyone to take that extra minute to mindful of the conditions and remember it takes a single spark to ignite a disaster.”

Additional restrictions

The state Department of Forestry’s Central District, which includes Hood River and The Dalles, will implement precaution orders beginning on Monday, June 16.

On the list of activities prohibited in the designated district are smoking, open fires, blasting and fireworks. A complete list of prohibited activities as well as time restrictions for certain actions is available on the department’s website.

“With high temperatures forecasted, the district is issuing extra fire prevention restrictions to address the current conditions,” said Rob Pentzer, Central Oregon District Forester.

More restrictions or regulations may apply depending on various fire risks, the Department of Forestry said.

No emergency order providing regulatory relief had been enacted as of Thursday, June 12. Dozens of Republican House representatives recently urged FMCSA to simplify the process of issuing such declarations. LL

Wildfires in the Gorge continue to affect roads throughout the area, including periodic rolling slowdowns on I-84. Check https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ before heading out. If you must travel along this route: 🔥 READ THESE IMPORTANT SAFETY TIPS FIRST: https://t.co/47afH9sc3t pic.twitter.com/r9v5eH8YK0 — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) June 12, 2025

