Wildfire threat extends Oregon emergency

A wildfire emergency in Oregon has again been extended as the imminent threat of wildfire remains statewide.

🔥 Don’t Get Complacent 🔥

There are still 26 large wildfires burning across OR and WA. Stay alert and prepared! Check out the map below for current fire locations, and remember to follow local fire restrictions and safety guidelines. 🌲🔥 #StayVigilant #WildfireSafety pic.twitter.com/xVDqQGrPfV — Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) September 25, 2024

First issued on July 12, the wildfire declaration is now effective through Oct. 1.

“Wildfires are active across Oregon and are growing at a concerning pace,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement. “I urge all Oregonians to follow the instructions and evacuation levels issued by emergency officials, subscribe to emergency alerts on ORAlert.gov, have an evacuation plan, prepare a go-kit, and stay aware of changing conditions.”

The Oregon wildfire response and recovery website reported 110 active fires and more than 655,000 acres burned as of Thursday, Sept. 26.

KGW-TV in Portland reported the 2024 wildfire season has cost the Oregon Department of Forestry more than $250 million, and that amount is expected to increase.

The state’s Department of Forestry told one local media outlet it expects the 2024 wildfire season to continue through mid-October.

Those who believe they have been charged excessively high prices for essential consumer goods during this emergency are encouraged to report violations to the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Services, which has the authority to investigate unlawful trade practices, according to a news release from Kotek’s office.

Wildfire emergency relief

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the wildfire emergency in Oregon are granted emergency relief from the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles and maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries. It terminates when a commercial motor vehicle is used in services that do not directly support emergency relief. LL

