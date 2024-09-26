Wildfire threat extends Oregon emergency

September 26, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

A wildfire emergency in Oregon has again been extended as the imminent threat of wildfire remains statewide.

First issued on July 12, the wildfire declaration is now effective through Oct. 1.

“Wildfires are active across Oregon and are growing at a concerning pace,” Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement. “I urge all Oregonians to follow the instructions and evacuation levels issued by emergency officials, subscribe to emergency alerts on ORAlert.gov, have an evacuation plan, prepare a go-kit, and stay aware of changing conditions.”

The Oregon wildfire response and recovery website reported 110 active fires and more than 655,000 acres burned as of Thursday, Sept. 26.

KGW-TV in Portland reported the 2024 wildfire season has cost the Oregon Department of Forestry more than $250 million, and that amount is expected to increase.

The state’s Department of Forestry told one local media outlet it expects the 2024 wildfire season to continue through mid-October.

Those who believe they have been charged excessively high prices for essential consumer goods during this emergency are encouraged to report violations to the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Services, which has the authority to investigate unlawful trade practices, according to a news release from Kotek’s office.

Traffic information from across the country can be found on LandLine.media.

Wildfire emergency relief

Motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance to the wildfire emergency in Oregon are granted emergency relief from the maximum driving time for property-carrying vehicles and maximum driving time for passenger-carrying vehicles.

Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries. It terminates when a commercial motor vehicle is used in services that do not directly support emergency relief. LL

More Land Line news from your state.

Related News

Oregon

Podcast: 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs

Can’t make it to the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs in Texas this weekend? Don’t worry. We’ll take you there in this preview of the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks.

By Scott Thompson | May 30

truck parking

News

Maryland begins construction on truck parking expansion project

Additional truck parking is being constructed at a rest area in Maryland. Find out why the site was chosen and how many spaces will be added.

By Land Line Staff | September 26

Veterans

News

Veterans CDL bill passes Congress

A bill to expand military veterans’ opportunities in the trucking industry has passed Congress and now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature.

By Mark Schremmer | September 26

News

Traffic congestion is worse than before pandemic in nearly every metro area, report reveals

Many thought increased remote-work opportunities created by the pandemic would ease traffic congestion. A new report suggests otherwise.

By Tyson Fisher | September 26

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.