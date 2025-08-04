Wildfire emergency in effect for six Canadian provinces

Emergency conditions due to wildfires are ongoing in Canada, and motor carriers and drivers have been granted an exemption to aid in recovery efforts.

Through Aug. 28, hours-of-service requirements have been waived for those engaged in the transport of essential supplies, equipment and people in direct assistance of emergency relief efforts in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Yukon.

A previous emergency order due to wildfires was issued for five Canadian provinces on July 1.

The latest declaration adds Ontario to the lists of provinces affected by wildfires.

To be eligible for the exemption, the provincial hours-of-service director must be notified in writing, and required documentation must be provided. A copy of the declaration must be kept in commercial vehicles assisting with relief efforts.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center, the national preparedness level is the highest possible (Level 5). Wildfire activity is significant in one or more jurisdiction, and international assistance has been requested, the agency said.

In its Thursday, July 31 national fire situation report, CIFFC said there have been more than 3,700 wildfires to date, with 670 currently active. Over 15 million acres have burned across Canada so far in 2025.

#DYK that the CL-415 waterbomber helps tame extreme fire behaviour, especially when time is a factor in protecting lives, property or infrastructure? By reducing fire intensity, it allows crews to safely approach and put out fires. pic.twitter.com/TOQmylTIEx — Ontario Forest Fires (@ONforestfires) August 1, 2025

U.S. wildfires

The West Coast of the U.S. is also dealing with the effects of wildfires.

More than 39,000 acres have burned, and 76 fires were active as of Friday, Aug. 1, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

On Tuesday, July 29, an emergency declaration was extended in Oregon through Aug. 30.

Maximum driving time for both property-carrying vehicles and passenger-carrying vehicles is waived for those operating in direct assistance of relief efforts.

Large fires in Utah and Arizona continue to grow, and red-flag warnings remain in effect. LL

