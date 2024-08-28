Wildfire closes portion of Interstate 90 in Washington state

A wildfire has closed eastbound Interstate 90 at the interchange with state Route 21 as well as Route 21 from I-90 south to Frantz Road indefinitely.

The Washington Department of Transportation initially closed state Route 21 between Schrag Road and Franz Road before extending the closure to include I-90 because of safety concerns.

“Due to the ongoing situation with the fire, there are not signaled detours at this time,” WSDOT said in a statement.

Marty Ellis, driver of OOIDA’s Spirit tour truck, was recently in Washington state as wildfires continue to affect portions of the state.

WSDOT previously announced the closure of North Cascades Highway near Stehekin, Wash. for a different active large wildfire.

According to the state’s department of natural resources, there are eight active large wildfires and nearly 295,000 acres have burned across Washington state this year.

The PNW is now at Preparedness Level 4, signaling significant wildfire activity with stretched resources. The risk of large fires is high. Be vigilant, avoid activities that could spark a wildfire, stay informed, & be ready to evacuate. Let’s protect our communities. #FireSafety pic.twitter.com/vHMdvr961P — Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (@NWCCInfo) August 27, 2024

Washington wildfire emergency

Through Sept. 15, two separate orders granting relief for motor carriers and commercial motor vehicles remain in effect.

IFTA and IRP requirements as well as three-day trip and special fuel permit requirements are waiver under one of those emergencies in an effort to ensure essential emergency relief supplies, equipment and services reach the affected areas.

This waiver applies only to commercial motor vehicles based outside of the state that are properly registered and are entering Washington state for the specific purpose of responding to the emergency.

In addition, fuel haulers delivering essential supplied to firefighting efforts statewide are relieved from hours-of-service requirements. LL

