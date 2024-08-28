Wildfire closes portion of Interstate 90 in Washington state

August 28, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A wildfire has closed eastbound Interstate 90 at the interchange with state Route 21 as well as Route 21 from I-90 south to Frantz Road indefinitely.

The Washington Department of Transportation initially closed state Route 21 between Schrag Road and Franz Road before extending the closure to include I-90 because of safety concerns.

“Due to the ongoing situation with the fire, there are not signaled detours at this time,” WSDOT said in a statement.

Marty Ellis, driver of OOIDA’s Spirit tour truck, was recently in Washington state as wildfires continue to affect portions of the state.

WSDOT previously announced the closure of North Cascades Highway near Stehekin, Wash. for a different active large wildfire.

According to the state’s department of natural resources, there are eight active large wildfires and nearly 295,000 acres have burned across Washington state this year.

Washington wildfire emergency

Through Sept. 15, two separate orders granting relief for motor carriers and commercial motor vehicles remain in effect.

IFTA and IRP requirements as well as three-day trip and special fuel permit requirements are waiver under one of those emergencies in an effort to ensure essential emergency relief supplies, equipment and services reach the affected areas.

This waiver applies only to commercial motor vehicles based outside of the state that are properly registered and are entering Washington state for the specific purpose of responding to the emergency.

In addition, fuel haulers delivering essential supplied to firefighting efforts statewide are relieved from hours-of-service requirements. LL

Read more news from Washington state.

Related News

electric truck

Washington

Podcast: Feds to examine electric truck fires in wake of Tesla rig blaze

An electric truck was on fire for 16 hours earlier this week. Now, the DOT will gather experts to decide what to do in such a situation.

By Mark Reddig | August 22

Truck

News

Truck To Success early bird special ends soon

OOIDA’s Truck To Success equips owner-operators with the knowledge to succeed. Find out how you can sign up at a discounted rate.

By Land Line Staff | August 28

FMCSA Registration System

News

Agency launching FMCSA Registration System

The Unified Registration System is being replaced with an online system called the FMCSA Registration System aimed at fighting fraud.

By Mark Schremmer | August 28

commission

News

New Jersey bills focus on state motor vehicle commission service

Multiple bills at the New Jersey statehouse are intended to improve customer service at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

By Keith Goble | August 28