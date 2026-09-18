Wildfire closes major western interstate

A portion of Interstate 80 connecting California and Nevada remains closed as of Friday morning, Sept. 18.

The Floriston Fire in northeast California, approximately 9 miles northeast of Truckee, Calif., was only 15% contained, according to the latest report from CAL Fire.

Several evacuation warnings have been issued for areas of Nevada and Sierra counties.

An evacuation order, meaning there’s an immediate threat to life, is in effect for the communities of Floriston and Farad.

The north side of the fire toward Reno, Nev., was the priority, the CAL Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said.

Wind gusts up to 20 mph were forecast for the area. Moderate temperatures are expected through the weekend. Dry conditions over the past several weeks have contributed to wildfires in the region, local reports said.

Operations continued through the evening of Thursday, Sept. 17, to strengthen containment lines in steep, rugged conditions.

Aircraft as well as a train carrying 100,000 gallons of water were supporting firefighting efforts.

Travel in this area has been significantly impacted, with the westbound lanes of I-80 closed at the Nevada state line to mitigate rockfall from landing on the highway.

Nationwide road conditions for truckers are available on this Land Line resources page.

Caltrans District 3 reported on Friday morning that one lane of I-80 westbound has been reopened to traffic.

However, traffic on I-80 along this stretch will be metered and permit loads are currently restricted, state transportation officials said.

Delays are expected. LL