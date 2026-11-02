Who pays when trucks get heavier?

States are changing truck weight rules, but not everyone sees heavier loads as a win.

Lawmakers are making exceptions for specific freight, including milk, farm products and construction materials.

Supporters say heavier trucks mean fewer trips, less traffic and lower emission. Haulers could move more freight without adding another truck to the road.

But the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warns that heavier trucks could raise safety risks and put more strain on roads and bridges. OOIDA points to research from the Transportation Research Board and the U.S. Department of Transportation that questions the push for higher weights.

Instead of changing limits for everyone, states are targeting specific industries and loads.

Several states are changing truck weight rules, but there’s no nationwide free pass for heavier loads.

Oregon allows heavier milk loads. Wisconsin approved a weight break for grain and commercial feed. Maryland created a heavy-haul permit for port corridors. Virginia clarified liability for coal haulers.

The catch? Each exception has limits. A load allowed in one state may face different rules across the border. Drivers need to know where those rules change before they roll.

Pennsylvania eyes heavier milk loads

Pennsylvania could soon raise truck weight limits for milk haulers, giving the state’s dairy industry more room to move bulk milk.

SB481 would allow heavier loads traveling to or from dairy farms and milk plants. The loads could use highways and interstates.

There’s a catch: The bill covers milk hauled in bulk liquid form. Packaged milk would not qualify.

The heavier loads could travel seven days a week, at any time, unless weather conditions are poor.

The proposed weight limits would depend on the number of axles:

Five axles: Up to 95,000 pounds

Six axles: Up to 107,000 pounds

Seven axles: Up to 117,000 pounds

Each non-steering axle would still face a 21,000-pound limit.

Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, said Pennsylvania dairy haulers are at a disadvantage because neighboring Ohio and New York allow heavier milk loads.

“By increasing weight limits, the Pennsylvania dairy industry will become more competitive,” Neilson said.

The bill has cleared the Legislature and is now headed to the governor.

Michigan considers 90,000-pound farm loads

Michigan lawmakers are weighing higher truck weight limits for some farm loads, a move that could put more products on each truck and reduce trips.

HB6428 would change how the state calculates axle loads and total weight for trucks hauling farm products.

The bill would raise the weight limit for qualifying agricultural loads from the standard 80,000 pounds to 90,000 pounds. It would also add manure to the list of covered farm commodities.

The proposal is now in the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

For truckers, heavier weight limits could mean fewer trips to move the same amount of freight. That could save time and fuel. But bigger loads also raise questions about road damage, bridge strain and safety. Those costs matter, too.

New Jersey weighs a closer look at truck weights

A New Jersey bill would put truck weight limits under review as lawmakers weigh the damage heavy loads can cause to aging roads and bridges.

The state uses the Federal Bridge Formula to set weight limits based on axle count and spacing. The goal is to spread a truck’s weight across a bridge. But some older state and local bridges have much lower limits. Some are restricted to just 15 tons.

That can create problems for truckers trying to avoid traffic. Leaving major highways may send drivers onto local roads with lower weight limits. Exceeding those limits can put added stress on bridges and other infrastructure.

Sponsored by Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Totowa, S3519 would require the New Jersey Department of Transportation to study whether commercial truck weight limits on state highways should be lowered as far as federal law allows.

The bill would not change current limits or what drivers can haul. The transportation commissioner would have one year after the bill takes effect to report the findings to the governor and lawmakers. Any changes would require further action.

The stakes reach beyond roads and bridges. New Jersey is a major freight gateway, with trucks moving goods to and from the Port of New York and New Jersey. Lower weight limits could mean more trips, higher transportation costs and added pressure on drivers and businesses.

The challenge is protecting infrastructure without slowing the freight that keeps the region moving. LL

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