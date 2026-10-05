Who is really paying for the lawsuits hitting truckers?

A lawsuit can put a trucking company’s future on the line. But the bigger question may be hiding behind the courtroom: Who is paying to keep the fight going, and what do they stand to gain?

Lawmakers are starting to demand answers as outside investors pour money into lawsuits, while trucking groups warn that longer cases and bigger payouts can drive up costs across the industry.

Who is funding the fight?

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says truck drivers, motor carriers and their insurers are getting slammed by costly lawsuits that often drag on for years.

The damage does not stop in the courtroom. Higher legal costs can ripple through the entire supply chain.

That can mean more pressure on carriers, insurers and others already dealing with the high cost of doing business.

OOIDA says some lawsuits are being bankrolled by outside investors looking for a big payday. That money can drive up costs, stretch cases out even longer and leave everyone paying the price.

At the very least, OOIDA wants plaintiffs to disclose when outside money is helping fund a lawsuit.

That raises another question: Who is really behind the lawsuit?

Third-party litigation funding allows investors with no stake in a case to pay for a lawsuit in exchange for a share of any future settlement or court award.

In simple terms, an outside investor puts money into the legal fight and gets a piece of the money if the case pays off.

Supporters say that funding can help plaintiffs cover the cost of taking a case to court.

Critics argue that these deals can happen behind closed doors. They say the money can keep cases going longer and may leave plaintiffs with only a small share while investors collect large payouts.

A lawsuit can hit more than the bottom line

A massive verdict can put serious pressure on a trucking company. It can also affect the cost of defending future claims and carrying insurance.

Some lawsuits have even been backed by foreign investors. That has raised concerns about outside influence in U.S. courts.

Those investments can cover many types of cases. That includes truck crash lawsuits and other claims involving the trucking industry.

The debate is not simply about who wins a lawsuit.

It is also about who is putting up the money, who stands to collect and how that money can affect the case.

About a dozen states have acted over the past two years to rein in third-party litigation funding. Ohio has a new law taking effect this week.

More states are expected to take up the issue after the first of the year.

Ohio

Ohio is putting a spotlight on who is really paying for lawsuits.

Until now, state law did not require anyone to disclose third-party litigation funding during a case.

Starting Oct. 6, a new law will require litigation funding agreements to be disclosed.

For trucking companies, that means the money behind a lawsuit will no longer be as easy to hide.

Tom Balzer of the Ohio Trucking Association said the lack of transparency has gone on long enough.

Balzer said outside entities can fund lawsuits in exchange for part of a settlement or verdict. He said that setup can incentivize frivolous claims, prolong litigation and inflate damages.

All of that can increase costs for trucking companies.

Rep. Meredith Craig, R-Smithville, said the new law brings transparency to an industry that has operated in the shadows.

The law also includes a first-in-the-nation ban on all foreign governments, corporations and investors participating in litigation funding deals.

“For too long, foreign actors have profited off Ohio citizens and businesses by investing in our courts,” Craig said. “That stops today.”

The law applies only to state courts.

Michigan

Michigan lawmakers want more light on lawsuit funding.

Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, said the state has no guardrails for what he calls “shadow cash” moving through the courts.

“My legislation addresses the worst part of this industry: the fact that outside investors can pour money into lawsuits without telling a soul,” Harris said.

The Michigan House passed a bill requiring funding deals to be disclosed and funders to register.

It also would ban commissions, referral fees, kickbacks and other incentives involving attorneys and health care providers.

Foreign governments, nationals and other entities of concern also would be barred from funding lawsuits.

Harris said the rules are needed to limit foreign influence, protect businesses and keep sensitive information out of the wrong hands.

For trucking companies, the issue goes beyond who writes the first check.

The bigger question is what happens when outside money gives a lawsuit more time, more resources and more reason to keep fighting.

HB5281 is in the Senate Regulatory Affairs Committee. LL

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