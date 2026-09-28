Who gets the load? New guidance tackles motor carrier verification

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision on broker liability, the trucking industry has been forced to answer an important question: How should freight brokers vet motor carriers?

More importantly, how can brokers assess carriers in a way that provides some legal protection while not weeding out smaller, safe carriers and owner-operators? It’s a difficult question, but one company believes it may have some answers.

Bluewire identifies itself as a “motor carrier risk intelligence platform.” According to its website, the company transforms “publicly available transportation, safety, compliance, insurance, and operational data into standardized carrier risk intelligence that helps organizations make more informed carrier qualification, underwriting, and operational decisions.”

In a LinkedIn post, Bluewire CEO Steve Bryan announced the release of Motor Carrier Selection Guidelines and Resources. Representatives from brokerages, motor carriers, enforcement, academia and transportation research collaborated to create the 12-page document that helps organizations better understand publicly available data and how to maximize it to make more informed decisions.

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Open or download the full document

“The legal and regulatory environment around carrier selection is changing,” Bryan wrote. “Our hope is that this resource helps the industry respond by making better-informed decisions based on better-understood data—and that the resource itself continues to evolve as the data, technology and regulatory environment evolve.”

Which motor carriers should be automatically disqualified?

According to the Motor Carrier Selection Guidance, the carriers that meet the following criteria should not be offered freight:

No active authority for type of load

No active DOT number

Does not have minimum required insurance

Unsatisfactory safety rating

No PHSMA registration (hazmat loads)

Federal or state out-of-service orders

While those disqualifiers seem straightforward, the issue of vetting gets into the grey area for remaining motor carriers. Take, for example, carriers with a Conditional safety rating.

C.H. Robinson quit working with motor carriers with a Conditional rating after the Supreme Court ruling. The carrier at the center of that lawsuit had a Conditional rating.

However, Bluewire’s selection guidance could open the door to some of those carriers. It suggests that brokers give “further review” to carriers with a Conditional rating. That includes asking for proof of corrective actions and submission of plans for a safety rating upgrade.

Motor carriers who meet automatic disqualifiers or have a Conditional rating make up a small portion of the industry.

What about the vast majority of carriers that either have no/inadequate data or are new?

For motor carriers that do not have a long paper trail of safety, the Motor Carrier Selection Guidance suggests brokers, insurance companies and other organizations look into the following:

Ask questions from FMCSA’s Carrier Compliance Questionnaire

Demonstrate drug and alcohol testing program or consortium enrollment

Provide ELD information and check FMCSA’s list for compliance

Demonstrate valid CDL requirements

Participation in relevant courses or educational services, e.g., OOIDA’s “Truck to Success” or UC San Diego TREDS SAFEHAUL programs

Average driver experience and length of service

Check for chameleon carrier red flags, e.g., multiple companies at same address, frequent change of address, no physical location

The guidance explains where to get this data. It draws from several databases, including Motus, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safety and Fitness Electronic Records (SAFER), and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Bluewire notes that the Motor Carrier Selection Guidance and Resources document is not meant to create a new standard. Rather, it is a resource designed to reduce the “learning curve” by showing which data are useful, how they relate to crash risk and where additional context is needed before deciding whether a motor carrier is safe.

“That ultimately brings us back to the objective everyone involved in this effort shares: Safer Roads. Period,” Bryan wrote. LL