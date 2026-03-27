Who can drive a truck? States get tough on CDL rules

Non-domiciled CDL programs are now front and center in statehouses across the country.

Lawmakers are cracking down on who can get a CDL. The focus is on drivers’ English proficiency and on how out-of-state and non-domiciled licenses are handled.

Follow the feds’ lead

Last year, Sean Duffy, head of the U.S. Department of Transportation, warned states: follow the English rules or risk losing federal money. California was called out by name.

Wyoming is among a group of states that have adopted new rules to address concerns about English proficiency.

Other states are on notice to address non-domiciled CDLs. If problems continue, federal funding could be cut.

Undocumented truck drivers are also being addressed.

Tennessee

Tennessee lawmakers want tougher penalties.

HB1706/SB1587 would make it a crime for someone in the country illegally to hold a CDL or drive a truck. It would be a Class A misdemeanor.

Police would also have to alert federal immigration officials after an arrest.

The bill goes further. A company that knowingly lets an undocumented person drive a truck could also face charges.

Rep. Jason Zachary, R-Knoxville, is the bill’s House sponsor. He posted on social media the bill “provides a private right of action for any Tennessean injured by an illegal with a CDL against the company that hired the illegal and the state that issued the license.”

Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin, said the bill doesn’t impose liability on customers, brokers, shippers, or other entities. He said they don’t have the authority to verify employment authorization.

Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland, said the bill is necessary because some states are trying to nullify federal law.

“We are not going to allow that. If you come into Tennessee, and we find that you are here illegally, you are going to be held accountable,” Howell said.

SB1587 is moving through the Senate. HB1706 remains in committee.

South Carolina

South Carolina is looking to tighten the rules on vehicle license and registration.

A House bill would require applicants to provide driver’s license details – something currently not required.

H5276 would also allow the state to deny registration if a person is not a U.S. citizen or lacks legal status to live, work, or study in the country.

The bill remains in committee.

Georgia

Georgia lawmakers are targeting non-citizen CDL holders.

SB442 would revoke a CDL when a visa expires or after five years – whichever comes first.

Noncitizens would also have to retake knowledge and skills tests when transferring from another state.

Sen. Jason Dickerson, R-Canton, said the goal is simple: make sure everyone on the road is properly trained and legally allowed to drive.

He pointed to recent crashes involving undocumented drivers as a warning sign.

“SB442 simply ensures that everyone on our roads can drive responsibly and is fully aware of the rules, training requirements and safety standards that come with operating a commercial vehicle,” he said.

Dickerson added that strengthening safeguards would better protect the public. He said it would also ensure that all truck drivers are qualified to do their jobs.

The Senate has already approved the bill. It is now moving through the House.

Florida

In Florida, lawmakers pushed one of the toughest proposals yet. It didn’t make it.

The bill would have required police to detain undocumented truck drivers and turn them over to immigration officials.

S86 also called for impounding trucks and imposing fines of up to $50,000 on owners.

Carriers tied to violations could have been shut down until penalties were paid.

Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Crestview, said the goal was to treat undocumented drivers as an immediate safety risk.

The bill also required truck drivers to hold a valid CDL and be proficient in English.

S86 cleared the Senate but died before the House could act. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.