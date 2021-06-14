White House regulatory agenda released

June 14, 2021

Mark Schremmer

A proposal from the FMCSA that would attempt to streamline and improve the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse process is among the Biden administration’s regulatory priorities.

The administration published its Unified Regulatory Agenda on Friday, June 11.

That agenda includes seven items from the FMCSA at the proposed rule stage and 12 from the agency at the final rule stage.

FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse launched in 2020, and the agency is expected to propose a rule intended at making the process smoother.

“Based on experience in administering Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse requirements, FMCSA is proposing changes to streamline and improve error-correction procedures, queries, and consent requirements,” the rule abstract stated. A notice of proposed rulemaking is slated for February 2022.

Other rules listed on the FMCSA regulatory agenda include:

Also of note is a proposal from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding automatic emergency braking for heavy vehicles. A notice of proposed rulemaking is scheduled for April 2022.

“The notice will seek comments on a proposal to require and/or standardize equipment performance for automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks,” the abstract stated.

The rulemaking also proposes test procedures for measuring performance collision avoidance systems.

There appears to be no urgency to propose a speed limiter rule as it remains on the long-term action list. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

