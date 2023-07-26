White House plans to keep Su as acting labor secretary

A highly anticipated Senate vote regarding Julie Su’s confirmation to be the U.S. Department of Labor secretary may not be happening anytime soon.

Several news outlets, including Politico, have recently reported that instead of putting Su’s nomination to a vote, the White House plans to allow Su to maintain her role as acting labor secretary.

Su does not appear to have the necessary votes to become the permanent labor secretary after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., announced earlier this month that he planned to oppose Su’s confirmation bid.

“I believe the person leading the U.S. Department of Labor should have the experience to collaboratively lead both labor and industry to forge compromises acceptable to both parties,” Manchin wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “While her credentials and qualifications are impressive, I have genuine concerns that Julie Su’s more progressive background prevents her from doing this, and for that reason I cannot support her nomination to serve as Secretary of Labor.”

Future challenges?

Although the White House plans to allow Su to maintain her leadership role despite not having the votes secured for confirmation, there are already hints that groups may challenge any regulations that are finalized under Su’s tenure as acting secretary.

Flex, a trade group representing Uber, DoorDash and other app-based companies, wrote a letter earlier this week that urged the White House to not finalize the Department of Labor’s worker classification rule until the U.S. Senate confirms a permanent labor secretary.

“By declining to act on Ms. Su’s nomination, the Senate is advising against the policies she has espoused and declining to consent to her leadership,” Flex wrote. “As a result, any action taken to finalize the proposed worker classification regulation under Ms. Su’s current leadership as acting secretary would circumvent the Senate’s constitutional role of providing advice and consent on nominees.”

President Joe Biden picked Su in February to replace Marty Walsh as labor secretary. The current U.S. Labor acting secretary and former California labor commissioner’s confirmation hearing was in April, but her nomination still hasn’t been brought up for a vote.

Much of the opposition toward Su stems from her role in the implementation of California’s Assembly Bill 5 – a controversial law that makes it extremely difficult for a worker to be considered an independent contractor.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., has been extremely vocal about his opposition toward Su. Listen to his reasons in an interview with Land Line Now.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association publicly opposed Su shortly after she was nominated.

In late June, OOIDA doubled down by writing a letter to President Biden encouraging him to pull the nomination.

“It has become apparent the U.S. Senate is unlikely to confirm Ms. Su, due in large part to the disastrous policies affecting the trucking industry she championed as California labor commissioner and secretary for the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency,” OOIDA wrote. “We believe the time has come to select a new nominee whose record demonstrates not only a commitment to improving working conditions for employee drivers but also an appreciation for the benefits independent-contractor status has provided owner-operators over many decades.” LL