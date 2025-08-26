The threat of autonomous vehicles

What effect will autonomous vehicles have on the trucking industry in the future?

The U.S. Department of Transportation published a request in the Federal Register on Monday, Aug. 18 seeking input on the deployment and safe operation of automated driving systems.

Federal autonomous vehicle legislation was proposed in July 2025, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration updated its framework regarding automated vehicles in April 2025 to enable commercial operations, among other initiatives.

Developers of autonomous vehicles have recently announced new research and development facilities, driverless truck operations at night and more pilot programs.

So, what does all this mean for trucking?

The OOIDA Foundation has peeled back the layers, providing guidance on what drivers can do to protect their livelihood.

Until the rules protect human truckers first, autonomy is just another way to squeeze the people who keep freight moving, the Foundation said in a “Trucker Truths” email.

More unpaid time, rate pressure without real capacity, one-way risk transfer, skill devaluation and patchwork rules leading to canceled loads are potential consequences pinpointed by the Foundation.

Drivers should demand a human-first rulebook, contract protections, insurance fairness and real opt-out power.

Here’s how the Foundation advises drivers to price and position themselves:

Charge for uncertainty, incorporating mode-change surcharges and terminal handoff fees.

Own the messy miles where humans have the advantage, such as tight docks, irregular routes and time-critical service.

Document everything. Evidence wins arguments with brokers, insurers and regulators.

Build relationships with shippers who value judgment and flexibility.

“AVs won’t replace everyone next year – but they can hollow out the job if we let contracts, insurance and patchwork permits turn human drivers into the shock absorber for robotic experiments,” the Foundation said. “The technology should serve the people who move America – not make their work smaller, riskier and cheaper. If AV companies want the highway, they can start by taking full responsibility for every minute and every mile their software controls – and pay fairly for the human work they can’t do.” LL

