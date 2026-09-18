When truck brakes fail, the danger goes downhill fast

Losing control is never a good feeling, especially for truckers when brakes fail. While part of the routine pre-trip inspections, a number of brake failures have officials asking truckers to make sure their brakes are ready to roll – or stop safely – as the case may be.

One federal agency not really known for issuing such alerts is the National Park Service.

A recent press release is urging drivers to use caution when heading through Death Valley on California state Route 190, especially on the steep descent from Towne Pass.

A tractor-trailer caught fire at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 9 after its brakes overheated while descending about 5,000 feet from Towne Pass. The quick-thinking eastbound driver detached the tractor from the trailer, preventing a potential spill of emulsified asphalt. But that didn’t stop the tractor from later becoming fully engulfed in flames.

And it’s not an isolated occurrence for brakes to fail in that area.

According to the news release, that is the eighth tractor-trailer that’s caught fire in this area in the past three years. On a side note, if you’re heading through the area, you can check out alerts and conditions here.

Brake fires are one thing

Heading down a mountain pass and hitting the brake pedal only to not feel the brakes take hold to slow down a truck is another scary situation for truck drivers.

The Colorado State Patrol used such a scenario to warn passenger drivers of the dangers of driving on mountain passes, sharing a video of a runaway truck on Interstate 70 Eisenhower Pass.

The dramatic video shows the use of a runaway ramp available on many mountain passes around the country.

Earlier this year, a U.S. Department of Transportation study reported that runaway truck warning and detection systems installed at the Colorado truck escape ramps reduced the overall total of crashes, including severe injury crashes.

For those who want a quick refresher on what to look for, or for those who maybe didn’t get the CDL training they needed, Apex Technical Institute has a how-to video.

Clearly, the first priority is to reduce the number of crashes, especially those resulting in severe injuries. However, there’s one more thing that truckers who are forced to use the escape ramps face – huge tow bills.

So in addition to truck damage that results in using the escape ramps, truckers face tow bills in the tens of thousands – and that goes up if the load is compromised and hazmat cleanup gets involved.

The pre-trip brake inspection not only can prevent severe injuries, but those few extra minutes can also save you tow bills, downtime and violations on your CSA Safety Measurement System safety ratings. LL