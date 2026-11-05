When helping unload turns deadly for a truck driver

Being a truck driver is one of the deadliest jobs in America. As one wrongful death lawsuit highlights, not all work-related deaths happen while driving down the highways.

According to the latest Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries by the Department of Labor, more truck drivers have lost their lives on the job than in any other occupation. Of course, transportation-related events were the main cause.

However, nearly 10% of on-the-job fatalities were from contact with objects and equipment, including being struck by a falling object. That can include being crushed by cargo while unloading.

That is exactly what happened to one truck driver. Now, his family is suing the shipper.

In January, Randall Rackliffe, a truck driver for Brown Dog Carriers and Logistics, picked up a preloaded trailer for Shaw’s Supermarkets at a distribution center in Wells, Maine. Toward the back of the trailer were pallets of 50-pound bags of rock salt stacked on top of shrink-wrapped cases of bottled water.

Rackliffe drove the load to a store in Raynham, Mass., where Shaw’s employees began to unload the trailer. The truck driver was inside the trailer holding a pallet of paper products steady while store employees pulled the pallets of water and rock salt.

While helping unload, the bags of rock salt fell over, crushing Rackliffe. The truck driver was hospitalized and ultimately died from the injuries in September.

According to the lawsuit, the pallets in the truck were unstable. The complaint alleges that Shaw’s failed to properly secure the load, including stacking goods in an unsafe manner. It also alleges Shaw’s did not properly train employees on stacking, securing and unloading goods. That includes not having related policies and procedures in place.

It is not clear if the truck driver was obligated to unload the truck. Neither Brown Dog Carriers nor Shaw’s could be reached for comment.

Whether a truck driver loads or unloads any cargo could depend on the contract with the customer. According to a detention time survey by the OOIDA Foundation, more than half of respondents said they never load or unload their own truck. That includes 67% of van-trailer drivers and more than half of both owner-operators and company drivers.

“Randy was a professional truck driver,” Taylor Asen, the attorney representing Rackliffe’s estate, told Land Line. “He was helping out because that’s the kind of guy he was.” LL