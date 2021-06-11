Wheel Jam sees record numbers

June 11, 2021

SJ Munoz

|

Wheel Jam numbers were up across the board, according to the organizers of the event, which is in its 17th year.

Held at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds, Wheel Jam featured semitruck, classic car and motorcycle events as well as games, music, food and more.

“There’s a lot of hope for future truck shows,” said Scot Marone, president of 18 Wheel Truck Promotions LLC, which presents the Wheel Jam event. “We had a really nice weekend, a nice lineup of working trucks and top-notch drivers of all ages. We received a lot of positive feedback. The mood was upbeat, and the drivers were really professional drivers. I’m always impressed, but this year was exceptional.”

In terms of numbers, Marone said attendance was as high as it’s ever been.

“All numbers were up, every event,” Marone said. “They were close to 200 trucks. Probably one of the best fleets of trucks we have ever had at our show with the utmost professionalism. We were very honored to have such a great group of professional drivers and owners at our 2021 event.”

The dynamic engine break competition was among the more popular attractions this year, said Marone.

“Everybody performed well in that competition and we had a good crowd,” he said. “Everything went really well, it was just a good show overall. I think there may have been some pent-up energy after 2020 and people were just ready to get out.”

Drivers were also honored for their dedication over the last year as they kept America supplied through the uncertain times.

Bernie and Lorna Feldhaus were presented with the lifetime achievement award. And new this year was the legacy award for outstanding individual performance, which went to Danny Wilde, who’s been in the industry for over 40 years, Marone said. LL

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

