What’s on truckers’ highway bill wish list?

What do truck drivers want to see in the next highway bill? With the comment deadline approaching, some truckers have already weighed in.

The current surface transportation authorization bill, which is commonly referred to as the highway bill, expires on Sept. 30, 2026. The legislation is responsible for major transportation funding projects and trucking policy.

Considering that highway bills are often authorized for five-year periods, the provisions included have a substantial impact on truck drivers and the industry overall.

The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to hear what the public believes should be prioritized in the next highway bill.

As of Thursday, Aug. 13, more than 300 comments had been submitted to Regulations.gov. Several of the comments come from truck drivers who are asking for better roads, more truck parking, hours-of-service flexibility and restroom access.

Jeremy Overfield said that truck drivers contribute too much to the Highway Trust Fund for the highways and bridges to be in such poor condition.

“As one of the millions of truck drivers out here, I depend on my health and the longevity of my equipment to keep goods moving and to support my family,” he wrote. “… As much tax money that we shell out, there’s absolutely no reason for our infrastructure to be in the shape (it is) in.”

Overfield also said that the lack of truck parking has become “a huge issue and seriously needs to be addressed.”

Alan Obando wrote in opposition to the current electronic logging device mandate and told the DOT that inflexible hours-of-service regulations lead to poor safety results. Truck drivers are typically paid by the mile.

“Since the clock is always ticking down, instead of having flexibility, drivers are more focused on maximizing their mileage covered for the day, not the safety and comfort of the motoring public,” Obando wrote.

John Koglman, an OOIDA board member, emphasized the need for truck parking and restroom access.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has advocated for the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act and the Trucker Bathroom Access Act to be included in the highway bill package. Respectively, the two bills would provide $755 million to expand truck parking and prevent shippers and receivers from denying truckers access to existing restrooms.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh relayed some of truck drivers’ priorities for the next highway bill during a House hearing in March. Pugh said that truck drivers need more truck parking, access to restrooms, enhanced driver training, broker transparency and hours-of-service flexibility. He also told lawmakers that truckers oppose truck size and weight increases, minimum liability insurance increases, lowering the interstate CDL age and overly burdensome mandates.

How to comment

The DOT is accepting comments on highway bill priorities through Aug. 20. Comments can be made by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. DOT-OST-2025-0468. LL