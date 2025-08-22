What is Congress doing to make sure autonomous vehicles are safe?

Autonomous trucks and other automated vehicles have already been deployed on roads across the nation. But what is Congress doing to ensure public safety?

A trade group representing small-business truckers is asking that question, pointing to concerns about an imperfect technology as well as various cybersecurity implications.

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association sent letters to leaders of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, asking them to prioritize safety.

“Our members make their living behind the wheel of a truck, and they are justifiably concerned that our nation’s roads are currently being used as a testing track for driverless technology,” OOIDA wrote in comments signed by President Todd Spencer. “Whether it may be an AV truck that fails to drive safely or an AV that is compromised and controlled by a bad actor, these scenarios present a direct threat to safety. Failure to protect against these risks would effectively prioritize the deployment of new technology over the well-being of America’s truckers and the driving public.”

Most of the federal reporting requirements regarding autonomous vehicles are voluntary. OOIDA told lawmakers that this must change.

“The federal government must require companies to provide data detailing the performance of their vehicles, including mandatory testing, safety and crash reporting requirements,” OOIDA wrote. “This will give the public direct and easy access to performance information about vehicles they share the road with.”

Cybersecurity concerns

Even if driverless technology can operate safely, what has been done to ensure that a bad actor doesn’t seize control of the vehicle?

Last year, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security described the national security threat related to connected and autonomous commercial motor vehicles as “grave.” However, no final rule has been issued to combat this threat.

The current electronic logging device mandate for commercial motor vehicles already creates cybersecurity concerns.

“Congress must also ensure AVs are properly protected against cyberattacks,” OOIDA wrote. “On this issue, there are parallels to technology security concerns in the trucking industry: Congress mandated that heavy-duty CMVs are outfitted with and use an electronic logging device (ELD) to track a driver’s duty status and location. Many of these devices are hardwired into the truck and have access to critical components, but Congress failed to require any cybersecurity or certification requirements for ELDs.”

Researchers at Colorado State University found that they were able to take control of a truck’s accelerator by accessing the ELD.

“Before allowing for the deployment of autonomous trucks or vehicles, Congress must mandate that these vehicles meet strong safety and cybersecurity standards,” OOIDA wrote. “Failure to do so will put America’s truckers and the motoring public at risk.” LL