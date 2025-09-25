Western state investing $1 billion in transportation

States across the country regularly take initiative to address transportation-funding needs.

Touted solutions from state to state range from new and/or higher taxes and fees to tapping existing revenue sources.

In Idaho, a new law is described as allowing the state highway department to invest an extra $1 billion in the state’s transportation system.

Previously HB25, the new law increases the amount of funding for the Transportation Expansion Congestion Mitigation program for fiscal year 2026.

The program is touted to allow the Idaho Transportation Department to accelerate project timelines to address rapid growth. Funds are used to build critical infrastructure that would otherwise take many years to fund and build.

Program funds were first used for bonding and advancing major projects in 2022.

The transportation department’s appropriation bill signed into law this spring changes the distribution to the fund from a percentage to a fixed distribution.

The funding allocated to local highway jurisdictions has been raised to $145 million. That amount is $11 million more than one year ago.

The amount will increase gradually over three years. In year two, it will increase $20 million to $165 million. It then will increase another $20 million to $185 million the following year and beyond.

Planned projects to benefit

The Idaho Transportation Board announced this summer a list of major highway projects across the state that will receive program funds to address congestion.

The project list includes Interstate 90 in Coeur d’Alene.

The project is described as adding capacity to the I-90 and U.S. 95 interchange to support future traffic volumes, which are expected to double by 2045.

Department officials said the investment will enhance safety by eliminating off-ramp lines of vehicles backing up onto the interstate.

Making funds available for the project will allow the state to begin construction as early as 2027.

In the Idaho Falls area, U.S. 20 west of Idaho Falls will be widened from two lanes to four lanes in each direction. Work is scheduled to begin next year.

The existing Interstate 15 and U.S. 91 South Blackfoot Interchange will be upgraded to accommodate additional lanes on the interstate and longer on- and off-ramps. Work is slated to begin in 2028.

Program funds already being used

Funds from the Transportation Expansion Congestion Mitigation program previously were earmarked for projects that include an I-90 project in North Idaho.

A four-lane expansion in both directions of I-90 between state Highway 41 and U.S. 95 began last month. The project involves widening bridges and widening the highway itself within the median. This work is expected to be finished in 2029. LL

