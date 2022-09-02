Western Star trucks recalled for hood issue

More than 4,000 Western Star trucks are being recalled due to an issue with the hood.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents, Daimler Truck North America, LLC is recalling certain 2020-23 47X and 49X vehicles. The hood bezel covers may detach. Detached hood bezel covers may cause a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

Specifically, on certain trucks equipped with inner and outer bezels on the hood, the stainless steel cover on the bezel may de-bond and potentially fall off. If the hood bezel stainless steel covers falls during operation, it may become road debris, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will remove and replace the hood bezel covers of affected Western Star trucks, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 28. Owners may contact Daimler Trucks customer service at 800-547-0712. Daimler Trucks’ number for this recall is FL-951.

Daimler Trucks will be offering a refund for owner-paid repairs covered by this recall if the repair was performed before to the date indicated in the reimbursement plan, which will be posted with owner’s notification letter. Owners are directed to seek reimbursement through authorized dealers.

Daimler Trucks is expecting only 1% of the more than 4,000 Western Star trucks affected by the recall to have the hood defect.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to NHTSA.gov. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-654. LL

