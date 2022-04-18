Western Star recalls include side air intake and windshield wiper issues

April 18, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

Daimler Trucks North America is issuing two recalls that affect nearly 3,000 Western Star trucks.

The first recall affects more than 2,000 Western Star 47X, 49X and 57X trucks with a model year ranging from 2020 to 2023 equipped with side air intakes on the hood.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the stainless steel cover on the side air intake may loosen and detach from the vehicle. Consequently, a detached side air intake cover may cause a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

Owners of affected Western Star trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks. Dealers will replace stainless steel covers for free. Daimler Trucks plans to send out notification letters on or around June 5.

Daimler Trucks first learned of the side air intake issue in February. An investigation was immediately launched and discovered seven additional occurrences of covers detaching. Daimler Trucks initiated the voluntary recall in March. No deaths or injuries have been reported as a result of the defect.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks North America customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-925. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-227.

The second recall affects more than 500 Western Star 49X trucks model year 2020-22.

The windshield wiper linkages may break, causing the windshield wipers to fail. Inoperative windshield wipers can reduce visibility in certain driving conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.

As of publication, there was no remedy available. Daimler Trucks plans to send out notifications Western Star truck owners on or around June 6.

Daimler Trucks received the first notice of the defect in February and initiated a voluntary recall in March following an investigation. The manufacturer has received 35 warranty claims and two filed reports related to the defect.

Direct questions to the above customer service phone number with recall number FL-926. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 22V-230. LL

Other Daimler Trucks recalls:

TBS

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

