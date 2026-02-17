Western Star recall expands after fixed trucks experience ‘thermal event’

Daimler Truck North America is extending a recall of thousands of Western Star trucks after at least one more truck experienced a “thermal event.”

Last year, Daimler Truck recalled more than 22,000 model year 2021-26 Western Star 47X and 2020-26 Western Star 49X trucks. Affected trucks may have had a battery-related defect. Specifically, a stud that connects the battery to the frame may have been installed incorrectly or may corrode. That can cause a short circuit, which could lead to a fire.

In at least one case, a fire did occur. At the time, Western Star received five reports of battery corrosion in a 12-month period. A related fire was reported in December 2023, with a report of melted cables received in February 2024. There were 36 potentially related warranty claims and 15 field reports by March 2025.

Since then, Daimler Truck has received more reports from Western Star owners, sparking another recall.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a few thousand more newer 47X and 49X Western Star trucks have been added to the recall population. In total, nearly 27,000 trucks are affected.

A NHTSA recall report reveals that in January, Daimler Truck received another report of a “thermal event” on a truck registered in New York. That truck was part of the first recall and had already received the remedy.

A June 2025 recall report indicated that the remedy included replacing damaged cables and applying proper torque and dielectric paint.

Shortly after the January report, several other Western Star trucks that received the remedy either experienced a thermal event or the presence of smoke. Further investigation revealed that trucks not included in the first recall may be affected. Additionally, corrosion appears to have been influenced by winter weather conditions.

Trucks with the defect may experience a slow or no crank when starting. Noticeable corrosion may be seen around the stud or cable lug.

As of Feb. 13, Daimler Truck does not have a fix for the problem. Owners of affected Western Star trucks will be notified by mail in April.

Although thousands of trucks are included in the recall, only about 1% are estimated to have the defect. Since the last recall, there have been 16 more warranty claims and three additional field reports.

Questions can be directed to Daimler Truck customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number F1029. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 26V079.

