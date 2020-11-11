Western Star and Freightliner trucks recalled over steer axle issue

November 11, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling more than 1,000 Freightliner and Western Star trucks for an issue dealing with the steer axle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the steer axle spindle nut snap-ring locking feature may be incorrectly installed or missing from the left spindle nut at the spindle. This can cause wheel-end failure and potentially a wheel-off/separation condition, increasing the risk of crash.

The recall affects more than 1,400 trucks of various models:

  • 2021 Freightliner 108SD.
  • 2021 Freightliner 114SD.
  • 2020-21 Freightliner Cascadia.
  • 2021 Freightliner Business Class M2.
  • 2021 Western Star 4700.
  • 2021 Western Star 4900.
  • 2021 Western Star 5700.

Owners of affected trucks will be notified by Daimler Trucks. Dealers will inspect the hub cap plug and reinstall or replace the snap-ring. Recalls are scheduled to begin on Dec. 24.

For questions, contact Daimler Trucks’ customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-866. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-660. LL

