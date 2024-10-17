West Virginia upgrading roadside weather station system

West Virginia is spending nearly $5 million to improve the state’s roadside weather stations.

Road Weather Information System (RWIS) stations that collect data on weather and road conditions, then transmit that information to the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s traffic management center, will be upgraded or installed by Specialty Groups Inc., according to a news release.

Officials said these stations will allow the state DOT to promptly alert drivers to adverse road conditions in real time, enhancing road safety.

“RWIS is an excellent example of how the WVDOT can utilize technology to have instant access to information about local conditions to make decisions that will result in more effective management of the roadway system and provide important and timely information to motorists,” said Ted Whitmore, director of the state’s DOT’s Traffic Engineering Division.

According to West Virginia officials, more than 400,000 people are injured annually due to weather-related crashes.

These roadside weather stations are an effort to reduce weather-related crashes across West Virginia.

“Safety is a top priority, and this funding is really going to help us keep our citizens informed about any potential dangers on the roads before they happen,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “We want everyone traveling in West Virginia to feel secure and prepared.”

In addition to alerting drivers of road conditions via WV 511 and other platforms, the roadside weather stations collect data to use in optimizing snow removal and ice control operations, as well as in creating site-specific forecasts for sections of highway, the news release said.

Collected data also is shared with the National Weather Service for forecasting purposes.

WVDOT operates approximately 40 Road Weather Information System stations across the state. LL

