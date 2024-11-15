West Virginia transportation secretary wants federal fuel tax increase

A group of West Virginia state lawmakers were told this week that while the state continues to make progress with improving roads, congressional lawmakers could help by increasing federal fuel taxes.

Since the early 1990s, the federal gas tax has been 18.4 cents per gallon and the diesel rate has been 24.4 cents. Because the tax rates are not adjusted for inflation, they have remained unchanged over the past three decades.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston spoke Monday to the legislature’s Oversight Commission on Department of Transportation Accountability. Wriston said state roadways have seen “unprecedented” work done since Gov. Jim Justice has been in office.

“We have put forth the most aggressive construction program in at least the last three or four years, since the interstates were built in West Virginia,” Wriston said. “We have seen more work done on our roads and bridges than has ever been accomplished in our entire history.”

The secretary attributed tapping nearly $1 billion in surplus general revenue and eliminating inefficiencies in the department among the reasons for the accomplishments. He also noted the state is currently working on secondary road paving.

Moving forward

Wriston said a steady, predictable funding stream is needed to continue to carry out plans and programs implemented by the State of West Virginia.

“Our gas tax, our DMV revenues have served us well over the years, but they have never reached the levels needed for the sixth-largest highway system in the country,” he said. “It really all boils down to funding. It’s certainly not too early for us to be thinking about the next federal appropriations bill.”

The secretary added that an alternative to fuel tax collection, such as electric vehicle fees, is not the solution.

“We’re not there. We are a lot further out than everybody thinks,” he said.

Wriston also shared with lawmakers his personal opinion on what makes the most sense moving forward.

“I truly believe any type of user fee that we implement would not be more efficient, or more productive, than the one we already have. The gas tax is indeed a user fee,” he said. “If history tells us anything, you put a new system in, (and) particularly if it’s initiated by the federal government, it will cost as much to administrate it as it will to implement. And it will take a long time.”

“The answer is simple,” Wriston added. “The political will, the political strength to increase the federal gas tax and we as people have to support that if we want the infrastructure that we have.”

Tolls up in 2025

Meanwhile, tolls are increasing on the West Virginia Turnpike for the third time in six years.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, travelers will have toll rates increased by 5%.

The increase is part of a toll rate schedule set to repay bonds issued for highway work. As part of the deal, toll rates must be adjusted at least every five years at a maximum 5% increase.

Previous increases took effect in 2019 and 2022.

The West Virginia Turnpike also plans to begin accepting credit cards from road users early next year. LL

🎙️ 🎧 Listen to the full episode: https://t.co/JX9HRRSDms! Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the Parkways Authority, joins the podcast this week with details behind the upcoming credit card upgrades on the Turnpike. Mike Daley, District 3 Manager, is also a guest this week. pic.twitter.com/fccxAwaHeT — WVDOT (@WVDOT) August 30, 2024

More Land Line coverage of West Virginia news is available.