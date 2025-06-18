West Virginia expands move-over rule; other states consider change

Move-over rules have been in place in all states for more than a decade.

Many states have since expanded their protections for emergency vehicles. Revisions include vehicles such as road service, utility and tow trucks.

Groups that include the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association have long advocated to include large trucks and others in the common-sense rule.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 3,500 people were killed in crashes nationwide while standing outside of disabled vehicles over a recent 10-year period.

In recent years, states have been busy enacting rule revisions to cover all highway users in the protections. Half of all states now include every highway user in their move-over laws.

Two more states this year have approved changes intended to protect all highway users.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey has signed into law a bill to expand the list of vehicles covered in the state’s move-over law.

For the past two decades, the state has mandated that drivers move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles with lights activated.

Previously HB2344, the new law adds maintenance vehicles to the protected list. Any stationary vehicle displaying “some type of warning signal, such as emergency flashers or hazard lights, flares or retroreflective warning sign” is also included in the revision.

The rule change takes effect July 11.

Kansas

Amended move-over rules will take effect July 1 in Kansas.

State law has required travelers to move over or slow down when approaching stationary vehicles. Covered vehicles include law enforcement, emergency responders and utility vehicles with lights flashing along roadsides.

The new rule expands covered vehicles to include any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard lights, road flares, traffic cones, reflective triangles or other caution signals.

Kansas Highway Patrol Col. Erik Smith told state lawmakers the rule change will strengthen the state’s other move-over laws that cover emergency personnel.

“It aligns our message across the board – if you see flashing lights, move over and slow down,” he testified.

Gov. Laura Kelly added that the rule revision “will improve safety and will make it easier to educate the driving public.”

Take it slow…give them space! No, we aren’t talking about relationships, we’re talking about helping save the lives of roadside workers. When approaching tow trucks, first responders and others roadside, slow down and move over. It’s not only the safe thing to do, it’s the law. pic.twitter.com/HsWdni952c — AAA Kansas News 🚘✈️ (@AAAKansasNews) March 21, 2025

California

Legislation on the move at the California statehouse would revise the state’s move-over rule.

Golden State law requires a driver approaching a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck or Caltrans vehicle displaying flashing hazard lights to move over or slow down.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted this month to expand the requirement. AB390 would apply to all marked highway maintenance vehicles and any other stationary vehicle displaying flashing hazard lights or “another warning device” that could include cones, flares or retroreflective devices.

Supporters say the rule revision is overdue. Assembly member Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, cited AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research that showed in 2021, there were 72 truck drivers, delivery workers, motorists and passengers among those killed while outside of disabled vehicles on California highways.

Additionally, between 2013 and 2022, California had the second-highest total number of people killed outside disabled vehicles. The state ranked first in the nation for most killed in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The bill awaits further consideration in the Senate. If approved there, AB390 would move back to the Assembly for approval of minor changes. At that point, it would head to the governor’s desk.

Massachusetts

Two Massachusetts bills would add to the list of vehicles covered under the state’s move-over rule.

State law mandates that drivers change lanes or reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency, maintenance or recovery vehicles with flashing lights on highways.

S2352 and H3789 would add a utility vehicle and a disabled vehicle to the listed of protected vehicles. A disabled vehicle would be defined as a nonemergency vehicle that is stationary and located on the shoulder or breakdown lane of a roadway or highway.

The Joint Committee on Transportation held a hearing on the bills earlier this month. The bills remain in committee.

New Hampshire

One bill nearing passage at the New Hampshire statehouse would change the move-over statute.

Current rules require drivers to slow down, move out of lanes that are partially or wholly blocked and “give plenty of space” to emergency response vehicles displaying red, blue or amber lights.

Senate lawmakers have approved adding language to the law to cover vehicles stopped with flashers on or other warning signals that include road flares or traffic cones.

Sen. Donovan Fenton, D-Keene, said the rule change would enhance the existing law. He said it would clarify motorists’ responsibilities when encountering a stopped or standing vehicle on the roadside.

The bill, SB273, has the backing of the New Hampshire State Police.

“We urge everyone to prioritize safety by paying attention, slowing down and moving over for those working or stopped on the side of our roads,” Col. Mark Hall stated following the bill’s Senate passage.

New Jersey

A bill moving through the New Jersey Senate would revise the state’s move-over rule.

State law was recently amended to include protection for any vehicle along the roadside. Specifically, drivers are required to move over or slow down when approaching a stationary vehicle with flashing hazard lights, road flares or reflective triangles. If changing lanes is not possible, drivers must slow down “below the posted speed limit.”

Only stationary emergency services, highway maintenance, tow trucks and sanitation vehicles are protected.

In December, Assembly lawmakers approved another revision. A4813 would require drivers to move over or slow down for any stationary vehicle regardless of whether the vehicle is displaying flashing hazard lights or flashing, blinking or alternating lights or is utilizing road flares or reflective triangles.

The Senate Transportation Committee has approved the bill. It awaits further consideration in the Senate.

Ohio

A move-over bill in the Ohio Senate Transportation Committee would include any stationary vehicle in “distress” under the state’s move-over rule protection.

Public safety vehicles, emergency vehicles, certain utility vehicles and weight-enforcement vehicles are among the vehicles protected in the move-over rule. Affected vehicles are protected when stationary and displaying flashing, oscillating or rotating lights.

SB16 states that “a vehicle is in distress when the operator indicates the condition through lit fuse, flares, red lights, red reflectors, red flags, emergency signs or flashing emergency/hazard lights.” LL

