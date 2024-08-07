West Virginia appropriates $150M for road work

August 7, 2024

Keith Goble

Road work in West Virginia has received another boost.

Gov. Jim Justice called state legislators back for a special session largely to address supplemental appropriations. Lawmakers were already scheduled to be at the capitol for interim meetings.

The Legislature approved one bill that focuses on road revenue, and the governor quickly signed into law the legislation to make available $150 million for road work.

Previously SB1002, the new law takes advantage of the state’s budget surplus to pay for highway paving around the state. The appropriation specifies that $150 million in supplemental highway funding will be used for paving projects in each of the state’s 10 highway districts.

The supplemental budget appropriation will pay for 499 paving projects on more than 970 miles of road that are not covered by federal highway funds.

The money is in addition to $190 million received by the Division of Highways in federal highway funds.

The governor said the bill signing is a huge win for the state.

“With federal funds only stretching so far, this additional $150 million means our hardworking Division of Highways crew can roll up their sleeves and tackle even more roads,” Justice said in prepared remarks.

Fourth round for road work

The latest pursuit at the statehouse marks the fourth time in as many years that state lawmakers approved legislation that taps money already available to the state to boost transportation funding.

Justice also called special sessions each of the past three years to address the need to tap a surplus to aid transportation projects.

The governor has pointed out that passage of this year’s legislation brings the total state investment in roads since he took office in 2017 to $2.8 billion. In that same time, more than $816 million of surplus funds have been used to repair and improve state roadways. LL

More Land Line coverage of West Virginia news is available.

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.