Though the retail average U.S. diesel fuel price barely changed from one week ago, the average price for the West Coast without California dropped 5.7 cents per gallon, according to the weekly report issued for Monday, Nov. 25, by the Energy Information Administration.

Average diesel fuel prices as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.066, down four-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.054, up one-tenth of a cent.

New England – $3.063, up 1.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.247, up one-tenth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.922, up one-tenth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.969, down two-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.776, down 1.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.246, up 1.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.72, down 3.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.387, down 5.7 cents.

California – $3.983, down 2 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average diesel price per gallon for the U.S. on Monday, Nov. 25, is up 1 cent from the week before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

While ProMiles data show decreases for most regions, the average for Central Atlantic region increased 1.3 cents and the Rocky Mountain average surge just under a penny per gallon.

California’s average diesel fuel price increased more than 3 cents to $3.86.

The average diesel fuel price per gallon for the U.S. is 21.2 cents lower than one year ago, according to ProMiles.

Here are the average diesel fuel prices reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.968, down 1 cent.

East Coast – $3.018, down 1.1 cents.

New England – $3.057, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.245, down 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.891, down 1.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.923, down four-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.787, down 1.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.225, up nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.563, down 1.3 cents.

West Coast less California – $3.37, down a half cent.

California – $3.86, down 3.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. diesel fuel price per gallon at $3.007 for Monday, Nov. 25.

A week previous the average retail diesel price was a nickel lower, $3.01 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.997 per gallon of diesel fuel, and a year ago $3.203 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.