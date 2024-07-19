Werner student driver wage lawsuit struck down for a third time

A wage lawsuit filed against Werner Enterprises nearly 13 years ago has come to an end for the third time in a rollercoaster case that former student truck drivers initially won but have ultimately lost.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals recently affirmed a Nebraska federal district court’s ruling dismissing a wage lawsuit against Werner. This marks the third time the Eighth Circuit has ruled on the case, deciding in favor of Werner each time.

Initially filed in September 2011, the class-action lawsuit filed by former student truck drivers in Werner’s training program resulted in a win for the drivers in 2017. However, an expert report used to calculate damages would eventually unravel the entire case.

Wage dispute

The lawsuit claims Werner owes tens of thousands of student truck drivers for time spent on breaks and in the sleeper berth.

Philip Petrone, the lead plaintiff, was told by Werner that he would need to complete an eight-week student driver program when inquiring about a truck driver job. Upon completion, he would be provided with a full-time position.

According to the complaint, the driver training portion of the program required students to work an average of 70 hours per week. Students were paid $350 per week during driver training.

The lawsuit accused Werner of not paying all wages owed to student drivers. Specifically, the complaint sought unpaid wages for rest breaks and sleeper berth time.

After several years in litigation, the student drivers scored a victory. In May 2017, a jury returned a verdict awarding the student drivers nearly $800,000 for unpaid rest breaks. The jury found that Werner was off the hook for unpaid sleeper berth time.

Expert report derails lawsuit

Werner appealed the jury verdict, arguing an expert report used to calculate damages was filed untimely.

During disclosure, plaintiffs filed a timely expert report used to determine how much Werner owed the student drivers for unpaid rest breaks and sleeper berth time. Werner’s attorneys were able to poke holes in the report, forcing attorneys for the student drivers to file a supplemental report to address the flaws.

However, the disclosure deadline had already passed. Plaintiff attorneys filed a motion to modify the schedule in order to submit the new report. That motion was granted. In its appeal, Werner argued that the court erred in allowing the new expert report to be filed. The Eighth Circuit agreed. Consequently, the jury verdict was vacated based on the idea that the jury was influenced by the expert report that should never have been filed.

The case was remanded to the district court, where plaintiffs moved for a new trial. They argued they could prove damages without an expert report with individual pay and time records. They also asked for a court-appointed expert report.

The district court dismissed the case, finding the Werner student drivers could not prove damages using the records of 55,000 class members without an expert report, which had a submission deadline that had passed six years prior.

Student drivers took the case back to the Eighth Circuit. This time, the appellate court found that the lower court failed to conduct the proper analysis necessary to justify an otherwise correct ruling denying the expert report. The case was sent back to the district court, which conducted the analysis. That analysis yielded the same result, thereby dismissing the case based on lack of an expert report.

Again, plaintiffs filed an appeal. And again, the Eighth Circuit determined that excluding the expert report due to untimeliness was the correct call, and that without that report, the case should be dismissed.

“The district court recognized that this case presented complicated issues and that, without expert testimony, plaintiffs could not prove damages,” the Eight Circuit ruled. “However, the district court determined that appointment of an expert was not appropriate, particularly because the fact that plaintiffs needed appointed expert testimony on damages was ‘the result of plaintiffs’ neglect,’ for which they had no justification.”

As of Friday, July 19, dismissal of the case remained, with no fourth appeal filed. LL