Werner claims ‘driver shortage’ in exemption request for trainees

Citing a “historic driver shortage,” Werner Enterprises wants an exemption from a regulation that requires a commercial learner’s permit holder to be accompanied by a CDL holder in the passenger seat.

Omaha, Neb.-based Werner’s exemption request to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

If granted, the exemption would apply only to permit holders who have already passed the CDL skills test but have not yet obtained the CDL document from their home state. The CDL holder also would have to remain in the vehicle but would not be required to sit in the front seat.

“Werner contends that an exemption from this regulation will benefit Werner and the trucking industry in three ways – improving efficiency of freight operations by maximizing driver employment during a historic driving shortage, creating immediate employment and compensation opportunities to qualified drivers, and improving the overall safety of the new driver experience,” the FMCSA notice stated. “Werner believes it will face a significant burden in all three areas if this exemption is not granted.”

Driver shortage?

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has refuted claims of a driver shortage for years, saying the issue has more to do with driver turnover problems because of low pay and poor working conditions.

OOIDA’s stance has received some support in recent months as the Department of Transportation and Department of Labor hosted a roundtable discussion in July to discuss driver retention and recruitment. During the roundtable, FMCSA noted that turnover rates for large long-haul carriers are more than 90%. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg also referred to the problem as a “leaky bucket,” suggesting that it wouldn’t be fixed until trucking became a more desirable long-term career.

“Werner’s exemption request is another example of a large carrier using the false premise of a driver shortage to try to take advantage of safety regulations,” said Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs. “The regulations requiring an experienced driver in the front seat with the permit holder were implemented with safety in mind. As we move closer to the entry-level driver training rule taking effect next year, the FMCSA should be finding ways to further bolster training requirements, not weaken them. Granting this exemption would do just that.”

How to comment

Once the exemption request notice publishes in the Federal Register, the public will have 30 days to comment. The public will be able to do so by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering FMCSA-2021-0118 or through the mail at Docket Management Facility; U.S. Department of Transportation; 1200 New Jersey Avenue SE; West Building; Ground Floor; Room W-12-140; Washington, D.C. 20590-0001.

Previous exemptions

The FMCSA has granted similar exemptions to such companies as Wilson Logistics, CRST and CR England.

When it granted Wilson Logistics’ exemption request earlier this year, FMCSA said it expected an equivalent level of safety to be achieved.

“Because these drivers have already met all the requirements for a CDL but have yet to pick up the CDL document from their state of domicile, their safety performance is expected to be the same as any other newly credentialed CDL holder,” FMCSA wrote. LL