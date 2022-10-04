Werner acquires Indiana’s Baylor Trucking

October 4, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Omaha, Neb.-based Werner Enterprises announced Oct. 3 having closed on the acquisition of FAB9 Inc., doing business as Baylor Trucking Inc.

Baylor Trucking, based in Milan, Ind., operates 200 trucks (170 company and 30 independent contractor) and 980 trailers in the east central and south central U.S. Baylor has two terminals, the main one in Milan and another in Portland, Tenn. Baylor also has drop yard facilities in various cities.

Baylor’s brand will be retained to ensure a smooth integration with Werner, according to a news release. Baylor’s existing leadership, including President Cari Baylor, also will be retained as well as the company’s 234 drivers and nondriving associates.

Baylor had revenue of $81.5 million for the 12 months ending Aug. 31, according to the news release. Freight revenue is 51% one-way dry van, 42% expedited dry van, and 7% refrigerated.

The acquisition expands Werner’s terminal network in the east central and south central U.S. truckload markets, Werner said in a statement.

“Baylor, with its highly-skilled professional drivers and non-driver associates, further strengthens our portfolio with their exceptional service and stellar reputation,” said Derek Leathers, Werner chairman, president and CEO, said in a news release. “I have known Cari Baylor for many years, and I have tremendous respect for what Cari, her family, and her leadership team have created at Baylor.”

Werner expects the acquisition to become cohesive, or “accretive,” within a year and create buying power synergies through the integrated management of the combined fleets, according to the news release.

Baylor and Werner

FAB9 Inc., doing business as Baylor Trucking, was founded in 1946 by Chester Baylor, the grandfather of the current Baylor president, who grew up in the trucking business and has led Baylor for the past seven years. Baylor was named carrier of the year by Walmart four times.

Werner Enterprises Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It reports 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion.

This fall, Werner announced a partnership with autonomous trucking company Kodiak, and engine maker Cummins announced signing up Werner for 500 hydrogen internal combustion engines.

In the spring, Werner was granted a CDL training exemption.

More business news is available on LandLine.Media.

 

