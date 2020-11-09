OOIDA’s Truckers for Troops campaign kicked off on Monday, Nov. 9.

Since 2007, truckers have shown in a very real way their support for our troops and veterans.

The 2020 Truckers for Troops campaign raises money to send care packages to our troops overseas, and to support the Veterans Community Project, which helps homeless and other needy veterans transition into permanent housing, and a better life.

All week truckers can join OOIDA or renew their membership at a discounted rate, with 10% of that going into the fund and OOIDA matching the money dollar for dollar.

Listen to Land Line Now during the campaign to hear stories of troops who have received care packages paid for by truckers’ donation, and to introduce you to the Veterans Community Project and how it helps veterans.

Land Line Now has planned segments featuring Vincent Morales, one of a group of veterans who founded the Veterans Community Project; a veteran and former U.S. Senate candidate who’s joined the cause; veterans who have benefitted from the project; and a recipient of a previous Truckers for Troops care package.

Truckers for Troops will also feature the Land Line Now crew, along with Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones, talking about the effort, and a few reports as the calls come in.

The fundraising campaign continues all week and through the weekend. Any trucker who calls before the start of business on Monday, Nov. 16, can take part. During business hours, operators will be ready to take truckers calls, but drivers can also call after hours and leave their name and number, or take part online through OOIDA.com.

Since it started, Truckers for Troops has raised more than $670,000 dollars, sent care packages serving more than 38,500 members of our military and aided more than 60 facilities that serve veterans. LL