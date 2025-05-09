Weeklong campaign raises funds for current and former military

To honor National Military Appreciation Month, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is kicking off a weeklong campaign focused on supporting veterans and active-duty military.

For the past 18 years, the Association has hosted its annual Truckers For Troops campaign in November, leading up to Veterans Day. Last May, OOIDA launched a spring campaign to continue growing funds to support veterans organizations and U.S. troops stationed overseas. Now entering its second year, Mission: Military Appreciation will be taking place Monday, May 12 through May 18.

During the weeklong event, truckers can join or renew their OOIDA membership for $35, with 10% of that money going toward Truckers For Troops, which provides care packages and support to veterans. OOIDA then will match that 10% dollar-for-dollar. The $35 one-year membership is a savings of $10 off the regular $45 yearly dues.

Since 2007, the annual campaign has raised over $800,000 to support veterans at home and abroad. The program has also sent nearly 3,300 care packages to active-duty military and has provided aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans.

“Truck drivers and military veterans share a strong sense of commitment to service while facing unique challenges and long periods away from home. They both also play an essential role in keeping the country moving, whether transporting goods or serving in the military,” Norita Taylor, OOIDA’s director of public relations, told Land Line. “We thank them all for their dedication and sacrifices, which too often go unrecognized, yet their contributions are vital to the nation’s well-being and safety.”

To participate in Mission: Military Appreciation, simply call OOIDA at 816-229-5791 between Monday, May 12 and the start of business May 19. Truckers can also participate by visiting OOIDA.com to join or renew a membership during that timeframe.

Family or friends of U.S. military members can send addresses for care packages to Troops@OOIDA.com. LL