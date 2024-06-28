Weekend closure planned for Interstate 5

A 4-mile section of Interstate 5 in Portland, Ore., will be closed in all directions beginning on Friday.

The Southwest 26th Avenue overpass is being rebuilt during the closure, scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday, June 28 through 5 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Several on-ramps also will be closed during this time:

Northbound – Southwest Kruse Way, Southwest Haines Street, Southwest Capitol Highway, Southwest Spring Garden Street and Oregon Route 99W/Barbour Boulevard

Southbound – Interstate 405 and South Harbor Drive

Interstate 205, Interstate 84, U.S. Highway 26 and state Highway 217 are suggested detours for drivers during the I-5 closure. Southwest Barber Boulevard is also available for local traffic.

Those traveling to or from the U.S. Olympic Track & Field trials in Eugene, Ore., are advised to plan for extra travel time or to find an alternate route if traveling through southwest Portland.

Oregon summer = summer road work. Plan your route and allow extra time for unexpected delays or construction. Visit https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for real-time traffic updates and route planning tools! #PlanAhead #RoadTrip pic.twitter.com/LKKFW0xTxg — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) June 21, 2024

Work on the project began more than one year ago. The Oregon Department of Transportation said a construction method that builds the new bridge underneath the existing bridge was utilized. This allowed I-5 to remain open other than this weekend’s closure.

The I-5 bridge over 26th Avenue was built in 1959 and widened in the 1980s. More than 100,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily. Its deck is heavily worn and near the end of its useful life, state transportation officials said.

“This project will create a smoother ride for travelers while bringing it up to today’s seismic standards,” ODOT said in a news release.

Future nighttime single and double-lane closures in both directions may be scheduled but have not been at this time.

Additional details about the I-5 Over 26th Avenue Improvements project are available online. The cost of the project is estimated to be $13 million. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of Oregon news.