Webinar to go over new out-of-service criteria set

January 7, 2022

Land Line Staff

Updated out-of-service criteria are set to go into effect April 1. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has scheduled a webinar to get motor carriers up to speed on them.

Kerri Wirachowsky, director of the CVSA Roadside Inspection Program, is lined up to speak. The webinar will cover changes to the criteria and new and updated inspection bulletins. The information in this webinar is suited for in-service training of certified inspectors and serves as an update for industry members.

The webinar is scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern on Jan 20. You can register for the webinar here.

The CVSA North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria are updated annually, effective April 1 of each year, which coincides with the release of that year’s edition of the out-of-service criteria handbook.

The North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria are the pass-fail criteria for inspections. The purpose of the criteria is to identify critical violations. Those violations render the driver, vehicle and/or cargo out of service until the condition(s) or defect(s) can be corrected or fixed.

The CVSA out-of-service criteria are different from federal, state and territorial regulations. Regulations are the minimum requirements (developed by federal, state, provincial or territorial regulatory authorities) for the operation of commercial motor vehicles in interstate or interprovincial commerce. CVSA’s North American Standard Out-of-Service Criteria ensure uniformity, consistency and reciprocity among the states, provinces, territories and countries in determining whether or not drivers or vehicles present an imminent hazard and should be placed out of service

The CVSA is a nonprofit association comprised of local, state, provincial, territorial and federal commercial motor vehicle safety officials and industry representatives. The Alliance aims to achieve uniformity, compatibility and reciprocity of commercial motor vehicle inspections and enforcement by certified inspectors dedicated to driver and vehicle safety. Founded in 1980, it has members representing Canada, Mexico and the United States. LL

