Weather shuts down major North Dakota and Minnesota highways

April 6, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

It may be spring according to the calendar, but the weather in parts of North Dakota and Minnesota feels more like winter with blizzard conditions reported.

The National Weather Service in Bismarck, N.D., reported up to 1 foot of snow in the Jamestown, N.D. area with much of the state under a no-travel advisory as of Thursday morning.

Interstate 96 from Bismarck, N.D., to Fargo, N.D., and several state highways were forced to close, due to low visibility and icy conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Interstate 29 to the Canadian border was reopened this morning, but many secondary roads remain blocked or impassable due to snowfall and high winds, NDDOT said in a news release.

“Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions,” NDDOT said. “Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.”

Minnesota has lifted its no-travel ban, but whiteout conditions were still reported in parts of the state including near Brainerd, Minn., within the last 24 hours, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

“We ask motorists to slow down and drive with caution,” Jamie Hukriede, MnDOT assistant district 3 engineer for maintenance, said in a news release.

The latest travel information in North Dakota can be found at Travel.dot.nd.gov.

Minnesota road conditions are available on the Minnesota 511 website. LL

More Land Line news coverage by state.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.