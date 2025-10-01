We have a government shutdown; how does it affect DOT?

A government shutdown is underway, and it is unclear how long it will last.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, about 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed after Congress failed to strike an agreement. That includes more than 12,000 employees for the U.S. Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, the DOT released the plans for operation during the shutdown.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Federal Highway Administration and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be largely unaffected. The employees for FMCSA (1,084), FHWA (2,268) and NHTSA (574) are financed by resources outside of the annual appropriations.

The last government shutdown happened during Trump’s first term and lasted 35 days, which is the record for the longest shutdown, from Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019.

FMCSA positions are primarily funded by the Highway Trust Fund.

The DOT’s largest hit will be delivered to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is expected to furlough 11,322 employees. Thousands of air traffic controllers will continue working through the shutdown without pay.

According to the DOT’s overview, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is expected to furlough 190 of its 389 employees. The agency will continue many of its efforts, including Pipeline Safety activities, investigations of hazardous materials accidents and enforcement of safety regulations.

Rep. Sam Graves, the chairperson for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, urged the Senate to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“Government shutdowns hurt hard-working Americans and cause uncertainty at agencies responsible for improving our infrastructure, ensuring the safety of the transportation network, responding to natural disasters and more,” Graves said in a statement. “Critical infrastructure projects and programs may be unnecessarily delayed. Our air traffic controllers, Coast Guard members and many others are among the government employees now being asked to work without pay. The House of Representatives acted responsibly by passing a simple, clean, continuing resolution, and I urge Senate Democratic leaders to join Republicans in voting to reopen the government immediately.” LL