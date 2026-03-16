Waymo driverless vehicle has close call with train

A video captured a Waymo autonomous vehicle stopped inside a railroad crossing just feet from the train tracks in Austin, Texas.

Fortunately, the passing train narrowly missed the driverless vehicle, which was without passengers at the time, according to Waymo.

The number of potential train passengers was not reported.

“Waymo vehicles have safely traversed railroad crossings millions of times fully autonomously,” a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.

The company added that the Waymo vehicle “performed a controlled stop more than 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) before the tracks.”

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website, vehicles should stop at least 15 feet, but no more than 50 feet, from the nearest rail.

A separate incident in Austin involved a Waymo vehicle delaying emergency responders.

Media outlets reported a Waymo robotaxi blocked emergency personnel who were responding to a mass shooting.

Footage from that incident showed a Waymo vehicle stopped horizontally in the middle of the road, temporarily blocking emergency responders from reaching the scene. Shortly after, an Austin police officer arrived and moved the Waymo vehicle.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating incidents involving Waymo vehicles in Texas and California.

The Texas investigation centers around Waymo vehicles illegally passing school buses operated by the Austin Independent School District.

In Santa Monica, Calif., a student pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a Waymo, according to preliminary findings of this NTSB investigation.

Both investigations are open.

As safety questions surrounding autonomous vehicles remain unanswered, OOIDA recently addressed concerns over a national framework proposal.

“We urge the committee to reject HR7390 and instead pursue a framework that prioritizes adherence to proven safety requirements, independent validation and full transparency before allowing driverless heavy-duty trucks onto our nation’s roads,” OOIDA wrote. “Small-business truckers and professional drivers have a direct stake in the outcomes of these decisions, and they deserve policies rooted in rigorous oversight, not assumptions or unverified assurances from industry.” LL

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